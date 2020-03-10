e-paper
Spain’s La Liga football behind closed doors for 2 weeks due to virus

The measures follow the decision of the Spanish High Council of Sports that all sporting events in Spain at state and international level should be played without fans to limit the spread of the virus.

Spain’s La Liga confirmed on Tuesday that first and second division matches in Spain will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus.

The measures follow the decision of the Spanish High Council of Sports that all sporting events in Spain at state and international level should be played without fans to limit the spread of the virus.

“LaLiga will continue to be in permanent contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to follow its recommendations and/or decisions, prioritising the health of fans, players, club employees, journalists, etc., due to the COVID-19 health crisis,” La Liga said in an official statement.

