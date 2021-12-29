e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Spurs’ Gareth Bale out for ‘few weeks’ with calf injury, says Mourinho

Spurs’ Gareth Bale out for ‘few weeks’ with calf injury, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale will miss the next “few weeks” after he sustained a calf injury in their League Cup quarter-final win at Stoke City last week.

football Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 20:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale(Getty Images)
         

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale will miss the next “few weeks” after he sustained a calf injury in their League Cup quarter-final win at Stoke City last week, manager Jose Mourinho has said. Bale, who is on loan from Spanish side Real Madrid, started and scored in the 3-1 win but was withdrawn at halftime.

Mourinho is short of backup options in attack with the Portuguese manager saying Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius were also doubts for Wednesday’s match against Fulham.

“No, I don’t expect him (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,” Mourinho told reporters when asked about Bale’s status. “I wouldn’t say it’s serious (for Bale) but I’d say a few weeks.”

Bale, who was named Player of the Year in his final season at Spurs before a then-world record move to Real Madrid in 2013, has yet to live up to those standards, scoring only three times for the north London side this season.

Mourinho was also happy with Tanguy Ndombele’s improvement in recent games, especially after he scored in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but said he is not yet fit to play the full 90 minutes. The 24-year-old Frenchman has struggled with injuries since his arrival last season and he has completed a full game only twice this season.

“We are happy, apart from a couple of matches where his performances were not good, overall there was a big evolution,” Mourinho said.

“To play at this intensity – Premier League intensity - and to last for 90 minutes is, of course, another step in the direction of his fitness. But he’s a player who is playing very well and is giving some good things to the team. Some players are very physical, some are very intense. Others are more explosive but they don’t last for 90 minutes or they have difficulties lasting 90 minutes.”

tags
top news
At mega rally, Bengal CM says, ‘Visva-Bharati has become centre of dirty politics’
At mega rally, Bengal CM says, ‘Visva-Bharati has become centre of dirty politics’
New variant of Sars-Cov-2 not impediment to vaccine development, says CCMB
New variant of Sars-Cov-2 not impediment to vaccine development, says CCMB
Scientists quell Covid-19 variant fears, say staying cautious sufficient
Scientists quell Covid-19 variant fears, say staying cautious sufficient
Ministers rush to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with protesting farmers
Ministers rush to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with protesting farmers
‘Bring ordinances on MSP’: Owaisi slams BJP over anti-conversion laws
‘Bring ordinances on MSP’: Owaisi slams BJP over anti-conversion laws
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
Strong earthquake strikes Croatia: Here’s what we know so far
Strong earthquake strikes Croatia: Here’s what we know so far
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In