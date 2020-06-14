e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ‘Stopped with Jordi Alba to tell him I am going after Lionel Messi’: Pitch invader explains actions

‘Stopped with Jordi Alba to tell him I am going after Lionel Messi’: Pitch invader explains actions

The intruder was tackled by security guards before he could make any contact with the six-times world player of the year, while two police officers helped remove him from the pitch.

football Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:24 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MALLORCA
A supporter invades the pitch with FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi behind.
A supporter invades the pitch with FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi behind.(AP)
         

No spectators are allowed at La Liga games to curb the spread of the new coronavirus but the restrictions could not dissuade one Lionel Messi fan from sneaking in to Barcelona’s match away to Real Mallorca on Saturday. Clad in an Argentina shirt with Messi’s number 10 on the back and holding his phone, the fan calmly walked onto the pitch in the 52nd minute and approached Barca defender Jordi Alba before heading towards Messi.

The intruder was tackled by security guards before he could make any contact with the six-times world player of the year, while two police officers helped remove him from the pitch.

La Liga leaders Barcelona won the match 4-0, with Messi scoring the last goal in stoppage time.

The fan later told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope he was a French national living in Mallorca and that he had scaled a two-metre fence to enter the stadium shortly before halftime.

“I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening, I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he’s my idol,” he said, declining to give his name.

“I got a photo but it wasn’t a very good one and the police made me delete it. I stopped with Jordi Alba to tell him I was going for Messi. It was a nice experience.”

Mallorca did not respond to a request for comment on how the fan was able to access the stadium. AS newspaper reported that the club said he got in via the south stand after a lapse in security.

Only 229 people are allowed to enter stadiums for matches from now until the end of the season under the league’s latest protocol on resuming the campaign.

The protocol also includes strict guidelines on how teams enter and leave stadiums for matches and obliges players to wear masks and gloves on the way from their team hotel to the ground as well as in the dressing room, among other rules. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson/Peter Rutherford)

tags
top news
‘You’ll have much to say’: PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat on June 28
‘You’ll have much to say’: PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat on June 28
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 cases cross 185,000
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 cases cross 185,000
India records 11,929 Covid-19 cases, 311 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 3.2 lakh
India records 11,929 Covid-19 cases, 311 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 3.2 lakh
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Kohli can be the best after Don Bradman: SL great’s bold praise for Virat
Kohli can be the best after Don Bradman: SL great’s bold praise for Virat
Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens South Korea with military action
Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens South Korea with military action
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In