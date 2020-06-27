e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Struggling Espanyol sack coach for third time this season

Struggling Espanyol sack coach for third time this season

Fernandez was appointed in December after David Gallego and Pablo Machin were each dismissed, but despite a positive start since play resumed following a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday’s 1-0 defeat at Real Betis proved the last straw.

football Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:31 IST
Reuters
Reuters
BARCELONA
Espanyol coach Abelardo Fernandez during the press conference.
Espanyol coach Abelardo Fernandez during the press conference.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Struggling Espanyol said on Saturday they have sacked coach Abelardo Fernandez, the third manager they have dispensed with this season, as they fight to extend their 26-year stay in La Liga.

Fernandez was appointed in December after David Gallego and Pablo Machin were each dismissed, but despite a positive start since play resumed following a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday’s 1-0 defeat at Real Betis proved the last straw.

“Espanyol announce that Abelardo Fernandez has been relieved of his duties as first team coach,” the Barcelona club said in a statement.

“This decision has been taken due to the team’s recent performances and with the clear aim of keeping the club in the top flight.”

The club added in a later statement that sporting director Francisco Rufete would take charge of the team for the remainder of the season. His first game is a daunting home fixture on Sunday against La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

In 13 matches in charge, Fernandez earned three victories and five draws as well as five defeats. He leaves Espanyol bottom of the table on 24 points, eight from escaping the relegation zone with seven matches remaining.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
LIVE: Delhi’s Covid-19 cases breach 80K-mark, 66 deaths in last 24 hours
LIVE: Delhi’s Covid-19 cases breach 80K-mark, 66 deaths in last 24 hours
Amit Shah reviews preparedness at world’s largest Covid care facility
Amit Shah reviews preparedness at world’s largest Covid care facility
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
3,713 Covid 19 cases in Tamil Nadu lead to third highest single day spike in running
3,713 Covid 19 cases in Tamil Nadu lead to third highest single day spike in running
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Funeral procession of a car: Protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh
Funeral procession of a car: Protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In