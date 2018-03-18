Sunil Chhetri named ‘Hero’ of Indian Super League, Ferran Corominas wins Golden Boot

A title triumph may have eluded his team but Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri was named the ‘Hero’ of Indian Super League’s fourth edition for his leadership and goal-scoring prowess.

Chennaiyin FC triumphed with a 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC in the title clash here yesterday.

The Bengaluru FC skipper was not only instrumental in taking Bengaluru FC to the final scoring a hat-trick in the semifinals against FC Pune City but also his partnership with Venezuelan co-striker Nicolás Ladislao Fedor or Miku made his team a force to reckon with.

His impact was visible throughout the league including the final where he scored with a flying header to give BFC an early lead.

He is the highest Indian scorer with 14 goals and third in the overall list behind Golden Boot winner Ferran Corominas (18) of FC Goa and his teammate Miku (15).

Ferran Corominas Telechea of FC Goa received the Golden Boot award. (ISL)

ISL-4 also belonged to a number of emerging Indian talents with players like Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sarthak Golui, Hitesh Sharma, Jitender Negi, Pranjal Bhumij, Baoringdao Bodo all making a mark with their stand-out performances.

But Kerala Blasters FC’s 23-year-old Mizo defender Lalruatthara walked away with the ISL Emerging Player of the Season Award.

The ex-Aizwal FC player, Lalruatthara was a regular in the KBFC line-up playing in 17 out of their 18 games.

BFC’s 21-year-old Manipur forward Udanta walked away with the DHL Winning Pass of the League Award. Both BFC’s goal in the final against CFC came from Udanta’s assist. First it was Chhetri who scored the opening goal from a cross from Udanta and then Miku pulled one back in the dying minutes from an assist from the 21-year-old.

FC Goa star striker Ferran Corominas won the Golden Boot for his consistency in finding the back of the net.

If FCG has made it to the semis, Coro definitely has played a very big role in it. His swiftness, accuracy and a goal conversation rate of over 38 percent made him one of the most feared strikers this season.

The Golden Glove Award went to debutants Jamshedpur FC’s wall, Subrata Paul, for having made 44 saves, which included an envious seven clean sheets in 18 matches. If Jamshedpur FC possessed one of the most robust defensive unit in the league, a lot can be attributed to the 31-year-old custodian under the bar.