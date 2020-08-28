e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Thiago Silva becomes latest big-name signing at Chelsea

Thiago Silva becomes latest big-name signing at Chelsea

Brazil center back Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a one-year deal on Friday after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain, becoming the latest big-name signing for the English club ahead of the new season.

football Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:06 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
         

Brazil center back Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a one-year deal on Friday after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain, becoming the latest big-name signing for the English club ahead of the new season. Chelsea said the club has the option of signing Silva for a further year.

The 35-year-old defender played for PSG in the Champions League final last weekend, his last game for the French team after eight seasons, and was described by Chelsea as “one of the big names in world football.”

His arrival further strengthens Chelsea’s defense after its signing of England left back Ben Chilwell on Wednesday. They join striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech in joining Chelsea since the end of the season.

“Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said. “Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honors.”

Silva will bring some leadership to a Chelsea defense that was shaky at times last season.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi reaches out to students over NEET, JEE; offers advice to Centre
Sonia Gandhi reaches out to students over NEET, JEE; offers advice to Centre
Over 400 million poor now have access to banks: Finance ministry
Over 400 million poor now have access to banks: Finance ministry
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
6 non-BJP states file review petition in SC for NEET, JEE postponement
6 non-BJP states file review petition in SC for NEET, JEE postponement
Customs grilling Kerala CM’s former IT fellow in gold smuggling case
Customs grilling Kerala CM’s former IT fellow in gold smuggling case
Rhea speaks: India’s obsession with the Sushant Singh Rajput case
Rhea speaks: India’s obsession with the Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘No room’: Trains bound for Mumbai, Delhi are running jam-packed
‘No room’: Trains bound for Mumbai, Delhi are running jam-packed
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In