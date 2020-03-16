football

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:24 IST

Liverpool were having a fantastic Premier League season and were on the road to be crowned as the Premier League champions. It would have been their first top-flight title for 30 years. With a lead of 25 points over the 2nd placed Manchester City, winning the title seemed a mere formality for the Scousers. But the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has left the football calender torn to shreds, as all the games were postponed until at least April 3.

Now placed in isolation at home, the Liverpool players are wondering if and when they will be able to lift the prestigious trophy. Central defender Virgil Van Dijk expressed worries on Sunday that the club may have to lift the trophy amid an empty stadium. But some of the Liverpool players are keeping their spirits up in the time of crisis.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: Virgil Van Dijk fears Liverpool will win title in empty stadium

In a video going viral on social media, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain was seen dancing around his house with his girlfriend Perrie Edwards. The TikTok video was shared by Chamberlain’s girlfriend, in which the pair showed some really good dancing moves.

Meanwhile, in response to Chamberlain’s video, Liverpool defender James Milner shared a video of himself rationing tea bags for his family. In the caption, he wrote: Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in the Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the wee.”

Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in the Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the week👍👍#crazydays#somuchtogetonwith#notgotthemovestocompete pic.twitter.com/WLDAJjyHOc — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, some have suggested the season should be scrapped for safety reason, which would leave Premier League chiefs to decide if Liverpool should be given the title even though the campaign did not reach its scheduled 38-game conclusion.

Sport is expected to be subjected to further restrictions next week, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly ready to announce a ban on major public gatherings.

(With AFP inputs)