Home / Football / Times of coronavirus: Premier League suspended, here’s how Liverpool players are spending time in isolation - WATCH

Times of coronavirus: Premier League suspended, here’s how Liverpool players are spending time in isolation - WATCH

With a lead of 25 points over the 2nd placed Manchester City, winning the title seemed a mere formality for the Scousers.

football Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Liverpool players in times of isolation.
Liverpool players in times of isolation.(HT Collage)
         

Liverpool were having a fantastic Premier League season and were on the road to be crowned as the Premier League champions. It would have been their first top-flight title for 30 years. With a lead of 25 points over the 2nd placed Manchester City, winning the title seemed a mere formality for the Scousers. But the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has left the football calender torn to shreds, as all the games were postponed until at least April 3.

Now placed in isolation at home, the Liverpool players are wondering if and when they will be able to lift the prestigious trophy. Central defender Virgil Van Dijk expressed worries on Sunday that the club may have to lift the trophy amid an empty stadium. But some of the Liverpool players are keeping their spirits up in the time of crisis.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: Virgil Van Dijk fears Liverpool will win title in empty stadium

In a video going viral on social media, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain was seen dancing around his house with his girlfriend Perrie Edwards. The TikTok video was shared by Chamberlain’s girlfriend, in which the pair showed some really good dancing moves. 

Meanwhile, in response to Chamberlain’s video, Liverpool defender James Milner shared a video of himself rationing tea bags for his family. In the caption, he wrote: Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in the Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the wee.” 

Meanwhile, some have suggested the season should be scrapped for safety reason, which would leave Premier League chiefs to decide if Liverpool should be given the title even though the campaign did not reach its scheduled 38-game conclusion.

Sport is expected to be subjected to further restrictions next week, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly ready to announce a ban on major public gatherings.

(With AFP inputs)

'Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm': RBI governor
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict's plea against ex-lawyer
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
