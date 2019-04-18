Tottenham and Barcelona host first legs of Champions League semis

UEFA have confirmed the Champions League semi-final dates with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Ajax Amsterdam on April 30 in the first leg at the refurbished White Hart Lane stadium.

The return leg will be played at Ajax’s Johan Cruyff Arena on May 8.

In the other semi-final, last year’s runners-up Liverpool head to the Nou Camp to play Barcelona in the first leg on May 1 with the return leg at Anfield six days later.

The final will be played at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital on June 1.

