e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Tottenham legend Greaves out of hospital

Tottenham legend Greaves out of hospital

Tottenham confirmed last week he had not suffered another stroke nor had he been diagnosed with coronavirus.

football Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:23 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Former footballer Jimmy Greaves during the launch Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Tony O'Brien/File Photo
Former footballer Jimmy Greaves during the launch Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Tony O'Brien/File Photo(Action Images)
         

Tottenham legend Jimmy Greaves has been released from hospital after being admitted due to illness last week.

Spurs’ record goalscorer suffered a severe stroke in 2015 that has left him wheelchair-bound.

Tottenham confirmed last week he had not suffered another stroke nor had he been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“We are delighted to let you all know that Jimmy is now back at home recuperating with his wife Irene,” said a statement on the former England striker’s Facebook page.

“He has been very ill and we are hoping he will be fine going forward.”

Greaves, who scored 266 times for Tottenham, began his career at Chelsea and also had spells at West Ham and AC Milan.

With 44 goals in 57 games for England, he is fourth on his country’s all-time goalscoring charts behind Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker.

He was part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, but suffered an injury during the group stage and did not play in the 4-2 final win over West Germany.

“Thanks to the thousands of you that have sent goodwill messages,” added the statement.

“We love that so many of you still hold Jimmy so dear to your hearts and it’s lovely to know that there is still so much love for him in the world.”

top news
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News