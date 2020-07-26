e-paper
Home / Football / Tottenham seal Europa League spot with draw at Palace

Tottenham seal Europa League spot with draw at Palace

Harry Kane’s sharp early strike gave Spurs the lead but Palace, desperate to avoid an eighth successive defeat, hit back to claim a deserved share of the spoils.

football Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Crystal Palace's James McArthur, left, fights for the ball with Tottenham's Harry Kane during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham at the Selhurst Park stadium in London, Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Crystal Palace's James McArthur, left, fights for the ball with Tottenham's Harry Kane during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham at the Selhurst Park stadium in London, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (AP)
         

Tottenham Hotspur secured a place in the Europa League next season as they closed out their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Harry Kane’s sharp early strike gave Spurs the lead but Palace, desperate to avoid an eighth successive defeat, hit back to claim a deserved share of the spoils.

Jeffrey Schlupp was on hand to net the equaliser early in the second half when the visitors failed to clear a corner.

With Palace already safe, despite their slump, it was all about Tottenham’s bid to finish in sixth above Wolverhampton Wanderers and guarantee a Europa League spot.

Wolves’ 2-0 loss at Chelsea ensured a point was enough for Jose Mourinho’s side who ended the season on 59 points, above Wolves on goal difference, thanks to a strong finish to a season of upheaval at the club.

