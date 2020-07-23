e-paper
Home / Football / Inter twice hit post in frustrating 0-0 draw with Fiorentina

Inter forward Romelu Lukaku headed against the post in the first half and Alexis Sanchez also saw a shot touched onto the upright by Terracciano in the second half.

football Updated: Jul 23, 2020 06:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MILAN
Fiorentina's Martin Caceres, right, fights for the ball with Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Inter Milan twice hit the post and were also foiled by goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Fiorentina on Wednesday which helped leaders Juventus move ever-closer to a ninth successive Serie A title. Inter forward Romelu Lukaku headed against the post in the first half and Alexis Sanchez also saw a shot touched onto the upright by Terracciano in the second half.

The result meant that Juventus, who lead with 70 points and have four games left, can wrap up a ninth successive title by winning at Udinese on Thursday. Atalanta, second with 74 points, and Inter, third with 73, have three games each to play and Juventus have a better head-to-head record with both of them.

Despite their unlucky breaks, it was generally a tired and uninspired performance from Antonio Conte’s side who relied mainly on lofting crosses into the area aimed at Lukaku. Terracciano made a double save early on to prevent Martin Caceres scoring an own goal and also blocked Lukaku’s effort from the rebound.

Lukaku smacked a header against the post and Terracciano then diverted a close-range shot by the Belgian with his outstretched leg. Fiorentina should have gone ahead before halftime when Franck Ribery’s free kick found German Pezzella unmarked at the far post but the Argentine headed over.

Inter’s best second-half move featured a powerful run by Lukaku who found Sanchez and the Chilean’s shot was touched onto the post by Terracciano and rebounded back into the arms of the grateful goalkeeper.

