‘Very difficult’ for Neymar to face Man United, says PSG Coach

Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel admits it will be “very difficult” for Neymar to regain full fitness for their Champions League clash against Manchester United next month.

The Brazil forward suffered a fractured metatarsal against Strasbourg in the French Cup last week, with the club confirming it was a recurrence of the injury that threatened his World Cup participation last year.

“It will be very difficult,” the German coach told Canal Plus after PSG’s 4-1 Ligue 1 win over Stade Rennais on Sunday. “It is too early to talk about a possible return date. To start with, we must wait at least one week - this period and his reaction to the treatment will be important. Only then can we be more precise. That said, it is not a secret - it will be very difficult.”

PSG visit Old Trafford for the first leg of their last-16 clash on February 12 before hosting the return leg on March 6.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 11:38 IST