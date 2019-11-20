e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

‘We could finally get some silverware’: Tottenham fans divided after Jose Mourinho succeeds Mauricio Pochettino

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has signed a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season, the north London club said in an online statement.

football Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:49 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino
English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday appointed decorated football coach Jose Mourinho as their new manager after bidding goodbye to Mauricio Pochettino. The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has signed a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season, the north London club said in an online statement. Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Also Read: Mourinho appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager after Pochettino sacking

While the sacking of Pochettino was itself criticised by fans and former legends, the incoming of Mourinho has garnered mixed reactions on social media.   

 

 

 

 

Here is the official statement from the club

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jose Mourinho as Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Jose is one of the world’s most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies. He is renowned for his tactical prowess and has managed FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He has won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain) and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. He is also a three-time Premier League Champion with Chelsea (2005, 2006, 2015).

Also Read: Spurs criticized over Pochettino sacking

Speaking on his appointment, Jose said: “I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

