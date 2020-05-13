e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / While Dhoni wanted to be a goalkeeper, I had other plans: Gurpreet

While Dhoni wanted to be a goalkeeper, I had other plans: Gurpreet

The German Bundesliga is set to end the prolonged spell of no football on TV as it takes centre stage on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic which has sidelined the Premier League, Spain’s LaLiga and Serie A in Italy among other leagues in the world.

football Updated: May 13, 2020 16:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni walks in the field during the IPL T20 cricket match.
Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni walks in the field during the IPL T20 cricket match.(AP Photo/Vishal Bhatnagar)
         

The resumption of sport, even if it is behind closed doors, could be a way where people start feeling a little better with some live matches on television, feels ace India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The German Bundesliga is set to end the prolonged spell of no football on TV as it takes centre stage on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic which has sidelined the Premier League, Spain’s LaLiga and Serie A in Italy among other leagues in the world.

The matches will be played in front of empty stands but Gurpreet, the first Indian to play at the UEFA Europa League for Norwegian club Stabaek FC, feels even if closed door matches is the ‘new normal’, players have to respect that as a community for health and safety of all.

“We would love to have people in the stadium but at this point the safety of the people is important,” Gurpreet told IANS from Sydney.

Gurpreet has been in Australia since India announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25.

“So, if closed doors is what is required to keep everyone safe and step towards a new normal (so be it)...at this point, it is not safe for stadiums to have people in and I think sports can be a way where people can feel a bit normal in the way of living with some live games on TV,” said the Bengaluru FC custodian.

Gurpreet, who helped Bengaluru FC reach the semi-finals this season before they lost to eventual champions ATK over two legs, also revealed had joined a cricket academy in his hometown in Mohali as a kid and had trained for three-four days before finding his calling in football.

“I went there for 3-4 days as a kid. I didn’t fall in love with playing as the rush was not there. But since my father loves cricket, I did take the chance,” said Gurpreet who was then recruited by his school football team.

“While M.S. Dhoni wanted to be a goalkeeper, i had other plans as a kid,” the 28-year old also tweeted.

Gurpreet also congratulated defender Sandesh Jhingan and women’s team striker Bala Devi as they were nominated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the Arjuna Award.

“It’s amazing news for both Sandesh and Bala. I am very happy for them. They truly deserve it for their outstanding achievements and wish them both well and good luck,” said the tall custodian who himself was awarded the Arjuna award in 2019.

tags
top news
TDS on non-salaried income reduced by 25%, last date for returns extended
TDS on non-salaried income reduced by 25%, last date for returns extended
Due date for all income tax returns extended to November 30: FM
Due date for all income tax returns extended to November 30: FM
Employers, employees contribution to EPF reduced to 10%, announces FM Sitharaman
Employers, employees contribution to EPF reduced to 10%, announces FM Sitharaman
‘Gave Rs 1 cr to railways’: Uttarakhand on migrants made to pay train fare
‘Gave Rs 1 cr to railways’: Uttarakhand on migrants made to pay train fare
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
Audi launches A8 L Security in Russia, promises protection from snipers, bombs
Audi launches A8 L Security in Russia, promises protection from snipers, bombs
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In