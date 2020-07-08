e-paper
Home / Football / While Serie A practices social distancing, Lazio’s Patric bites opponent’s arm - WATCH

While Serie A practices social distancing, Lazio's Patric bites opponent's arm - WATCH

The incident could be seen as even more serious because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with soccer having resumed under strict regulations which even discourage hugging in celebration after a goal.

football Updated: Jul 08, 2020 13:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lecce
Lazio’s Patric bites opponent’s arm
Lazio’s Patric bites opponent’s arm(TV grab)
         

Lazio defender Patric could be facing a lengthy ban after being sent off for biting an opponent.

The incident happened in stoppage time of Lazio’s 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Lecce on Tuesday.

With Lazio’s title chances all but evaporating and players getting into an argument, the 27-year-old Patric suddenly dipped his head and bit Lecce defender Giulio Donati on the left arm.

 

The incident could be seen as even more serious because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with soccer having resumed under strict regulations which even discourage hugging in celebration after a goal.

Luis Suárez was banned for 10 matches by the English FA in 2013 for biting an opponent when he played for Liverpool. The Uruguay forward was also suspended for nine international matches for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.

