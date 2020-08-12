e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers postponed to next year

World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers postponed to next year

The AFC and FIFA issued a joint statement Wednesday saying the delay is to protect the health and safety of all participants during the Covid-19 pandemic. The games will be rescheduled in 2021.

football Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:17 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
GENEVA
Football
Football(REUTERS)
         

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed all men’s qualifiers scheduled in October and November for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup.

The AFC and FIFA issued a joint statement Wednesday saying the delay is to protect the health and safety of all participants during the Covid-19 pandemic. The games will be rescheduled in 2021.

Domestic leagues have resumed in China, South Korea, Japan and Australia but under strict health protocols.

There are 40 national teams involved in the second round of World Cup Asian qualifying, which had already been delayed in March and June as the coronavirus spread across the region.

The top team in each of the eight groups and the four best runners-up will advance to the third stage of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Japan leads group F with four wins from four games without conceding a goal. South Korea, a World Cup semifinalist in 2002, is on eight points in Group H along with North Korea and Lebanon, a point behind leading Turkmenistan.

Australia leads Group B with four straight wins, two points clear of Kuwait and Jordan, and Syria has won five straight to lead Group A by eight points from China and the Philippines.

tags
top news
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
Pranab Mukherjee still critical but haemodynamically stable: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee still critical but haemodynamically stable: Hospital
LIVE: Himachal’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 3,536; death toll at 16
LIVE: Himachal’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 3,536; death toll at 16
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘I’m surprised’: Donald Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris for Vice President
‘I’m surprised’: Donald Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris for Vice President
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In