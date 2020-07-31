e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / World Cup winner Benedikt Höwedes retires from soccer at 32

World Cup winner Benedikt Höwedes retires from soccer at 32

The 32-year-old Höwedes left Lokomotiv Moscow by mutual consent last month while the Russian league was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

football Updated: Jul 31, 2020 17:42 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
BERLIN
Germany's Manuel Neuer, Benedikt Howedes and Mario Gomez after the game.
Germany's Manuel Neuer, Benedikt Howedes and Mario Gomez after the game.(REUTERS)
         

Benedikt Howedes, a defender who helped Germany win the World Cup title in 2014, retired from soccer on Friday citing family reasons.

The 32-year-old Höwedes left Lokomotiv Moscow by mutual consent last month while the Russian league was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Höwedes told German magazine Der Spiegel that soccer felt “suddenly so unimportant” for him after spending time with his young son on vacation, and that he had struggled to be away from his family.

Höwedes played 44 times for the German national team from 2011-17 and played every minute for his team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He came through the youth system at Schalke and played professionally for the club from 2007-18, including an injury-troubled loan spell at Juventus in 2017-18. Höwedes moved to Russia with Lokomotiv in 2018.

His announcement comes two weeks after another member of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad, Andre Schürrle, retired at the age of 29 after Borussia Dortmund agreed to release him.

Schürrle also had most recently played in the Russian league on a loan at Spartak Moscow.

tags
top news
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months under PSA
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months under PSA
Eight core industries’ record negative growth, output shrinks by 15 per cent in June
Eight core industries’ record negative growth, output shrinks by 15 per cent in June
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In