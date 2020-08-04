e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / World Cup winner Iker Casillas announces retirement

World Cup winner Iker Casillas announces retirement

Casillas had suffered a heart attack during a training session last year and has not played any competitive football since April, 2019.

football Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
File image of Iker Casillas.
File image of Iker Casillas.(Getty Images)
         

Spain’s World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 39 on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid skipper had called time on his five-year spell with side Porto in July after his contract with the Portuguese club expired.

Casillas had suffered a heart attack during a training session last year and has not played any competitive football since April, 2019.

“The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not where it takes you, because that comes with work and effort alone, and I think I can say, without hesitation, that the path I have taken is the one I dreamt about #Thanks,” Casillas said on Twitter.

Casillas was given a role on Porto’s technical staff at the start of last season and was included in the first-team squad, although he was never named in a matchday squad.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe in Sushant case, sets up a new row
Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe in Sushant case, sets up a new row
Rain pounds Mumbai, people told to stay indoors, trains stopped
Rain pounds Mumbai, people told to stay indoors, trains stopped
As Rajasthan cabinet works from hotel, politics of transfers goes on unabated
As Rajasthan cabinet works from hotel, politics of transfers goes on unabated
US doing ‘very well’, India has ‘tremendous problem’: Trump on Covid-19
US doing ‘very well’, India has ‘tremendous problem’: Trump on Covid-19
‘Sushant was murdered, Maha govt saving someone’: Narayan Rane
‘Sushant was murdered, Maha govt saving someone’: Narayan Rane
Snippets from Ayodhya: How the city has prepared for Ram temple event
Snippets from Ayodhya: How the city has prepared for Ram temple event
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In