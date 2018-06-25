‘Yes, We Kane’ - Twitter explodes over England’s thrashing win against Panama in FIFA World Cup 2018

Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as England demolished Panama 6-1 on Sunday to ease into the FIFA World Cup last 16 alongside Group G rivals Belgium.

Kane, who now has five goals in Russia, leapfrogged Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Golden Boot as the Central Americans were sent packing along with Tunisia.

Belgium and England -- who meet in Kaliningrad on Thursday to battle it out for top spot -- both have six points after two games and are level on goal difference and goals scored.

This was England’s biggest ever win in the history of the tournament. Their previous best showing was a 3-0 victory over Denmark in 2002.

Two penalties from Kane and two goals from John Stones, plus an impressive strike from Jesse Lingard gave England an unbeatable 5-0 lead at half-time.

Kane completed his hat-trick in the 62nd minute and was then taken off by Gareth Southgate, who was looking to preserve the energy of his captain with tougher challenges ahead. Felipe Baloy scored the only goal for Panama.

Here are some of the best tweets -

Can’t remember seeing #England players having so much fun in a major tournament. We want more! Yes we #Kane! — Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU) June 24, 2018

Harry Kane: "We're not getting too ahead of ourselves. We've got to keep it going but, yes, you have to believe. If you want to achieve anything in life you have to believe." pic.twitter.com/fymslEZNYB — Phil Catchpole (@bluntphil) June 24, 2018

That Harry Kane hat-trick moves #ENG onto 8 goals for the tournament.



The only time England have scored more goals at a #WorldCup finals *, was when they won it, in 1966 (11)



1966 = 11

2018 = 8

1990 = 8

1954 = 8



(* excl. penalty shoot outs)



IT'S COMING HOME! 🦁🦁🦁#ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/evUx5WVG2a — Dave Roberts ⚽🎙📈 (@DLRbrts) June 24, 2018

In other matches, Japan and Senegal played out a 2-2 draw while Colombia registered a 3-0 win over Poland to seal a pre-quarterfinal spot.

(With AFP inputs)