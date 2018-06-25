 ‘Yes, We Kane’ - Twitter explodes over England’s thrashing win against Panama in FIFA World Cup 2018 | football | Hindustan Times
  • Monday, Jun 25, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 25, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

‘Yes, We Kane’ - Twitter explodes over England’s thrashing win against Panama in FIFA World Cup 2018

Harry Kane led the way with a hat-trick as England stormed into the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup with a 6-1 thrashing of Panama.

football Updated: Jun 25, 2018 08:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Harry Kane’s England crushed Panama 6-1 in their second game of FIFA World Cup 2018 on Sunday.
Harry Kane’s England crushed Panama 6-1 in their second game of FIFA World Cup 2018 on Sunday. (AFP)

Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as England demolished Panama 6-1 on Sunday to ease into the FIFA World Cup last 16 alongside Group G rivals Belgium.

Kane, who now has five goals in Russia, leapfrogged Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Golden Boot as the Central Americans were sent packing along with Tunisia.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2018: Harry Kane’s hat-trick seals round of 16 berth for England

Belgium and England -- who meet in Kaliningrad on Thursday to battle it out for top spot -- both have six points after two games and are level on goal difference and goals scored.

This was England’s biggest ever win in the history of the tournament. Their previous best showing was a 3-0 victory over Denmark in 2002.

Two penalties from Kane and two goals from John Stones, plus an impressive strike from Jesse Lingard gave England an unbeatable 5-0 lead at half-time.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2018: Soft centre stays a worry for Germany

Kane completed his hat-trick in the 62nd minute and was then taken off by Gareth Southgate, who was looking to preserve the energy of his captain with tougher challenges ahead. Felipe Baloy scored the only goal for Panama.

Here are some of the best tweets -

In other matches, Japan and Senegal played out a 2-2 draw while Colombia registered a 3-0 win over Poland to seal a pre-quarterfinal spot.

(With AFP inputs)

more from football
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature