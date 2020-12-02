e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Zidane in ‘serious danger’ after Madrid crisis deepens

Zidane in ‘serious danger’ after Madrid crisis deepens

Zidane shocked the football world by quitting as Madrid coach after winning a third successive Champions League crown by beating Liverpool in the Ukrainian capital in 2018

football Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
MADRID
File photo of Zinedine Zidane
File photo of Zinedine Zidane(HT Archives)
         

Kyiv’s Olympic Stadium was the scene of Zinedine Zidane’s last stand as Real Madrid coach before resigning in stunning fashion in May 2018 and the arena could spell the start of the end for his second tenure after Tuesday’s defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 2-0 loss left Madrid potentially staring at an exit from the Champions League group stage for the first time but even if they manage to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach next week and progress, it might not be enough to save Zidane.

Zidane shocked the football world by quitting as Madrid coach after winning a third successive Champions League crown by beating Liverpool in the Ukrainian capital in 2018. However, he insisted there was no chance of him throwing in the towel this time.

But according to the Spanish media, Madrid president Florentino Perez may make the decision for him.

“Zidane is in serious danger”, said newspaper El Mundo.

“The defeat was so damning it was hard to count the number of people responsible. Zidane is tasked with fixing things urgently, but the coach may not even make it for the last group game. Right now his presence against Gladbach is at risk.”

Daily El Pais added: “With so little, an ordinary Shakhtar left Madrid shaking.”

This was Madrid’s fifth defeat in 11 matches and while they could point to the absences of key players such as captain Sergio Ramos, right back Dani Carvajal and record signing Eden Hazard, their problems run deep.

Raphael Varane, a four-time Champions League winner and World Cup champion, yet again lost focus at a crucial moment to allow Dentinho to score the opening goal and without Ramos by his side is looking increasingly vulnerable.

Perhaps more concerning is Madrid’s inability to create danger.

Karim Benzema is their only real threat and has only just returned from three weeks out, while Marco Asensio is not the same player since missing most of the last campaign with a serious knee injury.

Zidane’s power as a motivator and problem-solver also seems to be waning, evidenced by Madrid’s lethargic performance in the second half.

The Frenchman has won three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles in around four years as manager across two spells, but his record will count for little if he cannot turn things around in an unforgiving trio of upcoming matches.

Madrid visit an in-form Sevilla on Saturday searching for a first league victory in four matches, before Wednesday’s crunch match at home to Gladbach with their unblemished Champions League record on the line. They then face Atletico Madrid.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
‘Open competition’: Yogi Adityanath responds to Sena on Bollywood outreach
‘Open competition’: Yogi Adityanath responds to Sena on Bollywood outreach
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In