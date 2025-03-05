A Look at Kimaya Kapoor’s Taekwondo Journey

Synopsis: Kimaya Kapoor is a model, gymnast and Taekwondo expert who has won two black belts and a national medal. Her journey in Taekwondo began during the COVID-19 lockdown. Kimaya has become an inspiration for many, as she believes that martial arts instil discipline, resilience, and empowerment, shaping both mind and body. Kimaya Kapoor (Taekwondo)

Kimaya Kapoor’s journey in Taekwondo began during the COVID-19 lockdown when she decided to add a new skill to her repertoire. Coming from a conservative family that initially discouraged her participation in sports, she finally found a coach through a friend and started with basic training. Encouraged by her coach, she worked towards achieving her black belt, successfully earning her first black belt on March 14, 2022, and her second black belt on August 28, 2022, registered under Kukkiwon. She later secured a silver medal at the 14th Open National Taekwondo Championship in Dehradun and participated in the 2nd Bhagwan Birsa Munda Trophy.

Taekwondo Journey

Initially, Kimaya Kapoor struggled to learn the technical side of the sport, but continued practice enabled her to overcome these challenges. Practice is the way to master Taekwondo, she believes. Unlike most sportsmen who have coaches, Kimaya learned Taekwondo on her own, through observation and willpower instead of influence.

Juggling her demanding training regimen with her professional career was one of the major obstacles she had to overcome. Injuries also occurred during her voyage, such as when she broke a tooth and experienced facial edema, which prevented her from participating in a significant modelling endeavour. Competitively, she found reading opponents' body language and movements particularly difficult but adapted through continuous training.

Her most memorable achievement was earning her second-degree black belt and winning her first national medal. These milestones gave her confidence and a sense of accomplishment, knowing she had achieved them through self-discipline and hard work without external support.

Challenges & Overcoming Setbacks

Kimaya Kapoor

Throughout her journey, Kimaya Kapoor encountered emotional, physical, and mental challenges but maintained a positive mindset. She believes that failure teaches valuable lessons and considers every challenge an opportunity for growth. Balancing training with her personal and professional commitments was another hurdle, but through time management and support from her mentors, she made it work.

She has primarily competed at the domestic level, participating in tournaments held in Dehradun, Ranchi, and Mumbai.

Training & Discipline

For competitions, Kimaya relies on her coach’s direction and mental resilience. Instead of viewing each competition as a game, she views it as a personal challenge. Her training routine promotes practice over food, concentrating on clean eating and steady exercises to build strength.

She meditates, takes breaks, and thinks about herself when she's having a hard time. She strongly believes in trusting in God and finding motivation within herself to push forward.

Women in Martial Arts

Kimaya Kapoor has never faced gender-based challenges in Taekwondo. She encourages young girls to take up martial arts as a life skill rather than just a sport. She emphasizes that martial arts improve mental and emotional well-being and help individuals stand out with self-respect.

She acknowledges that martial arts give women strength, but believes true empowerment comes from within. Still, she sees the worth of martial arts MMA, to boost self-confidence and teach self-defense.

Future Goals & Vision

Kimaya wants to keep refining her skills, enhancing her footwork, and mastering her kicks soon. Her ultimate objective is to grow stronger than she is currently and use her expertise to mentor others. Although she has coaching and mentoring plans, she would rather not discuss them just now.

She firmly believes that Taekwondo, like any sport, is a discipline that transforms people for the better rather than something that can be altered. She is an inspiration to aspiring martial artists because of her journey, which demonstrates tenacity, enthusiasm, and an unwavering determination to succeed despite obstacles.

