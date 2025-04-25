A Tour of Luxury and Boutique Hotels in Zurich

While Switzerland beckons with its captivating scenery and rich cultural legacy, staying at the right accommodation will let you experience the real hospitality that Switzerland is known for. Whether you prefer the beautiful cityscape of Zurich or the serenity of the tranquil lakes with a view of the Alps, Switzerland has a diverse range of accommodation options to choose from.

This guide explores two popular types of accommodation that Zurich offers visitors, i.e., opulent luxury hotels that promise indulgence and quaint boutique hotels that ooze character. Nestled in a private park, Baur au Lac combines over 150 years of Swiss hospitality with stunning Alpine and Lake Zurich views.

Luxury Accommodations

Here’s a pick of some luxury hotels that each promise an unmatched stay.

The Dolder Grand

The Dolder Grand, perched high above the city of Zurich, has 175 exquisite rooms and suites with breathtaking views of the city, Lake Zurich, and the Swiss Alps. With an impressive art collection and a 4,000-square-metre spa, the hotel blends luxury and fine art. It also hosts four restaurants, with one of them Michelin-starred.

Perched above Zurich, The Dolder Grand blends world-class spa facilities, fine art, and breathtaking city and mountain views.

FIVE Zurich

Nestled on the Uetliberg plateau, Five Zurich offers breathtaking views, along with a rooftop terrace, a cosy lounge, and a lively nightclub. The hotel features elegantly designed suites adorned with unique artwork and seven exciting restaurants that serve a wide variety of global cuisine. It’s the perfect spot for anyone looking to enjoy vibrant social scenes while also finding a place to unwind.

FIVE Zurich is a vibrant luxury hotel with rooftop dining, a stylish nightclub, and panoramic views from the Uetliberg plateau.

La Reserve Eden au Lac Zurich

Situated along the picturesque lakeshore of Zurich, this stunning hotel recently designed by Philippe Starck comprises 40 tastefully designed rooms and suites that seamlessly merge classic elegance with modern artistry. The chic dining areas and bars are a perfect amalgamation of contemporary design and the allure of a century-old structure, all while showcasing the true essence of Swiss hospitality.

Park Hyatt Zurich

Situated in the heart of the city near the lake and Bahnhofstrasse, its signature features include spacious and elegantly designed interiors, Club Olympus Spa & Fitness for wellness and the in-house Parkhuus restaurant, renowned for Swiss gourmet cuisine made from local ingredients. Combining traditional Swiss service with a contemporary design, this hotel is perfect for travellers looking for a central location that offers both business and leisure conveniences.

Park Hyatt Zurich delivers contemporary luxury with spacious interiors, a renowned gourmet restaurant, and an exclusive wellness centre.

Storchen Zurich

In the heart of the charming Old Town of Zurich, right by the River Limmat, you'll find the Storchen Zürich, one of the city's oldest hotels, having an impressive 660-year history. With its stylish suites and delightful dining spots, including the Rôtisserie and Cigar Bar, it promises a luxurious experience like no other.

With over 660 years of history, Storchen Zurich offers an elegant riverside experience in the heart of the Old Town.

Alden Hotel Splügenschloss

Located at Enge Quarter in Zurich, this hotel is steeped in history and heritage, having been built in 1895. Designed as a beautifully designed all-suite accommodation with 22 suites, they also have a charming library and a posh pub, perfect for spending a laid-back holiday.

Alden Hotel Splügenschloss offers a blend of historic charm and modern luxury, featuring elegant suites, a cozy library, and a refined pub.

Baur au Lac

Nestled in central Zurich's private park, the Baur au Lac's 150-year history is apparent in their hospitality and impeccable service. Enjoy panoramic views of the Alps, the park and Lake Zurich while working up a sweat at their modern fitness club. Savour Mediterranean cuisine and European classics at their in-house restaurants. Extra perks include limousine service and a round-the-clock concierge service.

Le Bijou

Located within the ultra-exclusive Kreis 1 in Zurich, Le Bijou offers lavish, fully serviced private residences with fully equipped kitchens. Perfect for those wanting high levels of privacy and personalised services, it combines hotel-like amenities with the comfort of home, thanks to VIP access, bespoke iOS applications, and even a digital concierge.

Le Bijou provides tech-savvy travellers with ultra-luxury serviced apartments, complete with a digital concierge and personalised services.

Marriott Hotel Zurich

Located in downtown Zurich on the banks of the River Limmat, this hotel features modern rooms and suites with a 24/7 concierge service. This hotel also has a world-class fitness centre and sauna for relaxed days, and the restaurant offers an expansive menu comprising Thai and modern Swiss cuisine.

This choice will suit both leisure seekers and business visitors alike, providing the ideal mix between contemporary luxury and convenience.

Boutique Accommodations

Unlike big hotel chains, Zurich’s boutique hotels have unique and distinct features and are usually located in historic or uniquely designed buildings. Among the many in Zürich, here are some of the city’s finest boutique hotels that offer cosy experiences, accentuated by personalised services.

Hotel Europe

Hotel Europe has a mix of contemporary and historic design, with 39 individually designed rooms and suites. The on-site restaurant, Max & Otto, is a favourite for dining and drinking. This hotel is a brilliant choice for couples or anyone seeking a romantic, culture-soaked stay near Bahnhofstrasse.

Hotel Europe combines contemporary and historic design, offering a romantic and culture-rich stay near Bahnhofstrasse.

Sonne Hotel Seehotel

Just 12 minutes outside Zürich, this historic property outside the town of Küsnacht offers stunning views of Lake Zürich, along with sculptures and private sunbathing lawns. This hotel makes for an ideal choice for guests seeking peace, art, and renewal, along with a wellness retreat to unwind after a day of exploration.

Sonne Seehotel in Küsnacht provides lakeside tranquillity, complete with artistic sculptures and sunbathing lawns.

Alma Hotel

The Alma Hotel, in the Seefeld district of Zurich, is a fusion of conscious design, warmth, and elegance. Popular with female travellers, it has a ladies’ wellness area devoted to only women and even features organic, regional breakfast options. For those seeking a contemporary escape that fosters social consciousness, this hotel provides the right setting.

Alma Hotel in Seefeld is a boutique gem known for its women-only wellness area and organic regional breakfast options.

Widder Hotel

Near Bahnhofstrasse, the hotel has a rich historic past and offers a snug refuge to anyone interested in the arts. A restaurant and bar on the property give travellers a taste of the region’s diverse culture. Every room is designed as a playground for mixing modern designs, classics, antiques, and art. Art lovers and travellers seeking a unique stay in a luxurious, whimsical setting hail the Widder Hotel as their preferred choice.

Townhouse Boutique Hotel

On Zurich’s famed Bahnhofstrasse, the Townhouse Boutique Hotel makes for a quaint getaway, as it combines English townhouse elegance and Swiss style, offering three large junior suites and 23 intimate rooms. Indulge in casual dining at the Palace Restaurant & Bar, then head out to explore the nearby Old Town and high-end shopping neighbourhoods – all right outside the hotel’s door.

Josef Hotel

Centrally located near the main train station in Zurich, the Josef Hotel is a contemporary boutique hotel with a cosy, welcoming environment, stylish interiors, and even an on-site coffee bar that livens up the social atmosphere. Perfect for both leisure and business visitors, it features well-designed rooms and a bright seminar room for meet-ups.

Felix Hotel

This small but cosy city hotel, located in the vibrant Niederdorf quarter just minutes from theBahnhofstrasse, is a great choice for both tourists and professionals. Guests enjoy quick access to Zurich's attractions, business district, and top universities. High-speed internet, a well-equipped room with essential amenities, and a sumptuous breakfast buffet ensure a comfortable stay.

The stylish interiors feature modern accents and amenities that blend well with their contemporary design.

Engimatt City Hotel and Garden

Situated between Sihlcity and the Financial Quarter in the tranquil Enge area of Zurich, this establishment appeals to both business and leisure travellers alike. While businessmen may value the modern seminar rooms and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the hotel’s proximity to Sihlcity, which offers shopping, dining, and entertainment choices, makes it a convenient stay even for those on a leisure trip. This property also features a lovely on-site restaurant and electric car charging stations.

Nestled in a calm green oasis, this boutique hotel offers a peaceful environment with spacious cheery rooms, tasteful furnishings, and all modern amenities.

The B2 Hotel Hürlimann-Areal

Housed in the historic Hürlimann brewery, the B2 Hotel presents the unique opportunity for guests to stay in a building where beer was once made. The individually designed rooms and suites create an intriguing connection between urban design and Zurich's industrial past. Highlights of the experience include a mineral-rich thermal bath at the Hürlimannbad & Spa, a rooftop infinity pool with amazing views over Zurich and well-equipped conference rooms for holding meetings and get-togethers.

Striking interiors of the B2 hotel include an 11-metre-high library filled with 33,000 books and chandeliers created from original Hürlimann beer bottles.

Explore More Boutique Treasures



Sorell Hotel Rigiblick: Generous apartments with panoramic outlooks and a bistro that focuses on regional dishes, ideal for visitors looking for a more restful experience.



Signau House & Garden: This peaceful retreat features individually decorated rooms and a quiet garden, perfect for relaxing.



NI-MO: Located within the vibrant Seefeld Quarter near cultural landmarks like the Botanical Garden, NI-MO sets itself apart with its cosy wooden interiors and impeccable personalised services.

Your Ideal Swiss Travel Awaits

Deciding what kind of accommodation to book for your trip ultimately depends on personal preference. Luxury establishments like the Baur au Lac and the Dolder Grand promise an indulgent stay with exclusive services on call, while the intimate ambiance of boutique stays like Romantik Seehotel Sonne will leave you charmed with their distinct hospitality. Choose from a wide range of accommodation options in Zurich and prepare to immerse yourself in a city known for its historic charm, world-class shopping boulevards, a dynamic international arts scene, and picturesque scenery.

