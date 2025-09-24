Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 23: Bespoke Art Gallery is set to present Global Treasures, an ambitious exhibition curated by renowned collector and advisor Devin Gawarvala, bringing together works of celebrated Indian and international artists. Ahmedabad to Host ‘Global Treasures’ Art Showcase Curated by Devin Gawarvala

One of the youngest Indian art collectors, Devin has earned recognition as a discerning curator with a taste for extraordinary works that merge tradition with modern sensibilities.

The exhibition, open daily from August 31 to October 7, 2025 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.), features nearly 60 pieces including mixed media, acrylic, textured paintings, sculptures, installations, and traditional forms such as Pichwai and Tanjore.

Described as a “symphony of colors, forms, and philosophies,” the showcase reflects on heritage across time and culture, inviting viewers into a dialogue between folklore, memory, and artistic imagination.

Among the Indian masters featured are:

Bajju Sir (Padma Shri awardee), Keshari Nandan (Lalit Kala Akademi National Award for Ceramics), Thota Vaikuntam (National Film Award winner), Rini Dhumal (recipient of national and French Government scholarships), Arun Pandit, Karl Antao, Vipul Kumar, Ankon Mitra, K.G. Subramanyan, and Himmat Shah.

International artists include:

Gillie & Marc (renowned Australian duo), Bobur Ismoilov (Honored Artist of Uzbekistan), Timur D. Vatz (B.P. Portrait Award, London), alongside Muzaffar Ali, Christian Saldert, Walera Martynchik, Harshil Patel, Saroj Kumar Singh, M. Narayan, Jesus Curia, JP Kala, and Evelyne Brader-Frank.

Speaking about the exhibition, Devin Gawarvala said: “Art is a language that bridges past and present. Every work I curate tells a story of human heritage that resonates with the individual viewer.”

In addition to the exhibition, Bespoke Art Gallery will host workshops and interactive sessions, providing young artists with opportunities to learn, collaborate, and engage with established masters.

Through Global Treasures, Gawarvala seeks to reinforce the timeless role of art in preserving history, celebrating culture, and inspiring collective imagination.

