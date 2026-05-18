All about Gujarat’s Kalpasar project and the new India-Netherlands water management pact

The proposed Kalpasar project in Gujarat has received renewed attention following the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between India and the Netherlands for technical cooperation in water management during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the European country. The Kalpasar project in Gujarat gained momentum with a new Indo-Dutch cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing water management. (DPR PMO)

According to official information, the agreement was signed between India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Netherlands’ Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

During the visit, Modi also toured the Netherlands’ Afsluitdijk dam project along with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. Officials said the technology and water management systems used in the Dutch project could provide useful inputs for Gujarat’s long-pending Kalpasar project.

Project aims to address water needs The Kalpasar project proposes the construction of a large dam across the Gulf of Khambhat to store freshwater by harnessing water from rivers flowing into the sea.

The project also envisages irrigation facilities, renewable energy generation, transportation connectivity and fisheries development.

According to project details, the scheme is expected to benefit around 10 lakh hectares across 42 talukas in nine districts of Saurashtra. It also aims to reduce the distance between South Gujarat and Saurashtra significantly.

Officials said Gujarat, which has historically faced irregular rainfall and drought conditions, could benefit from an additional long-term water resource apart from the Sardar Sarovar project.

Dutch expertise in marine water management The Netherlands is internationally known for its expertise in flood control and marine water engineering. Officials said technical cooperation under the Indo-Dutch partnership could support complex engineering aspects of the Kalpasar project.

The project’s detailed studies and closure methodology were earlier prepared with inputs from Dutch maritime engineering consultancy Royal Haskoning.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had also discussed the project earlier this year with Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards during a meeting in Gandhinagar.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the cooperation reflects the commitment of both countries to collaborate in water management innovation, climate adaptation and sustainable infrastructure development.

The Kalpasar project was originally conceptualised during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, though implementation has remained pending because of technical and environmental challenges.