An AI model has picked the 2026 World Cup winner, and it built itself in an afternoon

Spain are the most likely team to lift the 2026 World Cup. Across 10,000 simulated tournaments, they came out on top 6.87% of the time. An AI model has picked the 2026 World Cup winner

The number reads as small until you set it against the field. This is a 48-team tournament, the largest in the competition's history. Give every side an even shot and each one sits at roughly 2%. Spain's 6.87% is more than triple that, and more than double the next team on the list. In a sport that prides itself on being unpredictable, the model is making an unusually firm call.

Argentina come second at 2.94%, France third at 2.91%, and England fourth at 1.61%. After that, the numbers fall off a cliff. Portugal, in fifth, sit at 0.64%. So it is effectively a four-team race, and then everyone else. Even the favourite, though, wins only one tournament in fifteen. By the numbers, this is the most open World Cup ever played.

The forecast comes from a prediction model built on Maia, an AI system made by data technology company Matillion. The prediction is one half of the story. The other half is how quickly the model came together.

A job that used to take months A version of this exercise was attempted before. Ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, the same forecaster built a prediction engine the hard way, with dozens of jobs to pull in match data, team statistics and historical results, then hand-built logic to work out every group and knockout game. No shortcuts, no simulation libraries. It took months of evenings.

This time, the rebuild took a few hours. Rather than write every piece of logic by hand, the forecaster described what was wanted in plain English and worked through the approach as a conversation with the AI. The system recommended simulating the whole tournament thousands of times and counting how often each team won, then wrote the code to do it, ran the computation, and summarised each result in a report that reads like a match preview.

What the model weighs The foundation is an Elo rating system, the same idea used to rank chess players, built from 49,000 international matches going back to 1872. Every team carries a single number for its strength. Beat a strong side and the number climbs; lose to a weak one and it drops hard.

On top of that sit refinements that move the model closer to how football actually works. It strips out home advantage entirely, because World Cup matches are played on neutral ground. It weights recent form more heavily than results from a decade ago. And it folds in expected goals, a measure of chance quality that captures who deserved to win rather than just who did.

That last factor is where the model turns opinionated. It confirms Spain are creating the best chances in world football, rather than winning ugly. It rates France more highly than their recent results suggest. And it is the main reason Brazil, the most decorated nation in the tournament's history, rank only seventh. Reputation, the model quietly points out, lags reality.

Geography plays a part too. The 2026 edition is spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico, so the model docks points from teams facing shorter rest or longer travel between games. Small margins, but knockout football is decided by them.

The single most likely tournament Played out match by match, the most probable version of events has its own drama. Spain win their group. Austria stun Argentina in the group stage. Japan knock out Brazil. Canada, on home soil, reach the semi-finals before England end the run. The final the model considers most likely: Spain 1, England 0.

For the Golden Boot, the model favours Norway's Erling Haaland, who scores at a higher rate per international than anyone else in the field. The catch is exposure. If Norway go out early, France's Kylian Mbappé and England's Harry Kane overtake him simply by playing more games.

The result that isn't about Spain Nobody's job depends on whether Spain win in New Jersey. But the pattern behind the project is one that organisations everywhere now live with.

In 2021, the limiting factor was human: one person's hours, hand-built logic, and capacity to test a single idea at a time. In 2026, the limiting factor was imagination. Every enhancement worth trying, the system built, tested against the original, and rolled in. It produced six versions of the model and ran two full rebuilds in an afternoon, where the old way managed one model in a season.

That shift is the real story. Work that used to consume months of specialist effort becomes the work of a conversation. The interesting question stops being whether a thing can be built and becomes what to ask for next.

Spain at 6.87% still means someone else wins 93% of the time. The model knows its limits. The point is that it took an afternoon, rather than a season, to find them.

The full model, including every team's odds and the predicted bracket, is published in detail on the Maia blog.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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