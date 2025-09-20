Astros activate Isaac Paredes and place Yordan Alvarez on the IL

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros activated infielder Isaac Paredes off the injured list and placed left fielder Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day injured list prior to their series opener against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. HT Image

Paredes sustained a right hamstring strain in Seattle on July 19 while running to first base on a single. He began running, doing fielding work and hitting at the beginning of September.

Paredes was hitting .259 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs this season before the injury.

Alvarez, who was placed on the injured list retroactive to Tuesday, suffered a left ankle sprain after scoring in the first inning of a game Monday night against the Rangers.

Houston manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Alvarez has a “pretty significant” ankle sprain “that is going to keep him out a while.”

After scoring from first base on a throwing error by Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter on Carlos Correa’s infield single in the first inning on Monday, Alvarez turned his ankle and hobbled toward the dugout. He was tended to by an athletic trainer outside the Astros’ dugout and then helped down the steps.

Alvarez is batting .273 with six home runs and 27 RBIs, but the three-time All-Star has been limited to 48 games this season after a broken right hand forced him to miss 101 games.

In a corresponding move, the Astros transferred right-handed pitcher Kaleb Ort to the 60-day injured list.

The Astros and Mariners are tied atop the AL West and have split the season series 5-5 so far this season entering this weekend's series.

