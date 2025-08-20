India’s leading astrology platform, Astroyogi, expands its service offerings and steps into the e-commerce world by offering handpicked spiritual items for everyday needs. Astroyogi Expands Services with New Spiritual Marketplace

Gurugram, Haryana, August 20, 2025: Indian astrology app Astroyogi has gone live with its latest initiative called “Yogii Mall.” This new initiative helps Astroyogi expand its services and offer spiritual and wellness products along with expert consultation and guidance.

Available on the website and the application, the marketplace offers soul-nourishing products and diversifies the target audience.

How Astroyogi is Creating a Complete Wellness Ecosystem?

Astroyogi has long been recognized for its wide array of spiritual services, and they have been doing this since 2001. With comprehensive astrology app consultations and personalized remedies, Astroyogi has consistently delivered trusted, insightful, and results-driven guidance.

With the launch of this latest initiative, these services are now integrated with an equally robust range of spiritual products, allowing users to move directly from consultation to action with ease and authenticity.

Astroyogi on Bridging the Gap Between Guidance & Implementation

Astroyogi has been serving spiritually minded individuals for over two decades and added Yogii Mall as a trusted marketplace for spiritually aligned, reliable products.

Recognizing that some users may require more than just guidance, Astroyogi is now focused on “bridging the gap between personalized advice and practical implementation.” Users can consult a professional astrologer and immediately receive personalized product recommendations based on their individual birth charts or problem areas.

Products and Categories Available on Astroyogi

The marketplace features a curated selection of items, focusing on authenticity and relevance to spiritual practices.

Rudraksha Beads: Various types of Rudraksha beads, each associated with specific spiritual & healing benefits.

Various types of Rudraksha beads, each associated with specific spiritual & healing benefits. Bracelets: Special bracelets made from gemstones, Rudraksha beads, and other sacred materials supporting the wearer’s spiritual or astrological needs.

Special bracelets made from gemstones, Rudraksha beads, and other sacred materials supporting the wearer’s spiritual or astrological needs. Gemstones: Astrologically recommended stones, available in different cuts and settings, believed to support planetary alignment and enhance overall well-being.

Astrologically recommended stones, available in different cuts and settings, believed to support planetary alignment and enhance overall well-being. Vaastu and Healing Essentials: Pyramids, crystals, and energy grids that bring positivity and harmonize living or workspace environments.

Pyramids, crystals, and energy grids that bring positivity and harmonize living or workspace environments. Jewelry Items: Rings, pendants, and necklaces infused with spiritual symbolism, often customized with gemstones or sacred motifs for both decorative and remedial purposes.

By integrating these products within the Astroyogi app and website, users will also get exclusive deals and discounts.

About Astroyogi

Astroyogi is India’s leading app providing astrology-related services to its users. Having been active for more than two decades in this domain, they’ve been catering to a huge audience base in over 11 languages. Apart from providing consultations and spiritually charged products, they’re actively offering astrology courses for those seeking deeper knowledge, while upholding transparency, credibility, and trust at every step.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

