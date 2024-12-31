Audi to go all-electric by 2033; more electric models expected to hit the Indian market

German auto major, Audi India, made a significant appearance at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2024, unveiling its latest offering, the new Audi Q7. As the company took on the role of the official mobility partner at the 22nd edition of the summit, Audi’s India Head, Balbir Singh Dhillon outlined the luxury automaker’s ambitious plans for the Indian market – he also reiterated the global Audi directive of becoming a fully electric car brand by 2033. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India

This move aligns with the global trend towards sustainable mobility and positions Audi as a key player in the luxury electric vehicle segment in India. He also highlighted Audi’s growth in the luxury segment in India post the pandemic and the upcoming F1 participation, which has generated a significant buzz amongst car enthusiasts.

Audi’s India story

“Post-pandemic, I think the luxury segment where we belong has been growing, and growing strongly. Audi also has been playing its part, and we are bringing the latest products from our global portfolio for our customers, be it electric cars, or ICE engines. We have had a couple of launches and we are about to launch another good car, which is on display here,” Dhillon said.

The HTLS delegates were treated to a first look of the highly anticipated new Audi Q7, a luxurious three-row SUV on display at the event. This much-awaited facelift of the iconic Audi Q7 boasts upgraded interiors featuring a virtual cockpit and a host of advanced features that elevate the driving experience.

“I am really excited to be here today and really happy that we could join hands for this summit. I have attended all the inspiring speeches, starting with our Prime Minister. There is so much positivity that you bring with these kinds of events, which makes professionals like us happier. We take these learnings back home, back to our offices and boardrooms where decisions are taken,” he said.

The switch to electric

The German auto major is all set to take the next big leap in car technology – EVs. Audi was one of the first brands to launch EVs in India and has received a lot of enthusiasm from customers.

“We launched not just one but four electric car models and we were the first ones to also bring in electric sports cars – the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. We have four models that are on sale in India even today. EV adoption has also brought in a lot of learnings for us, because, for the first time, we are experiencing this new technology on the road,” he said.

The first set of buyers are excited to come on board and experience new technology, then there are fence-sitters who are tougher to convince. If you manage to cross that hurdle, then the phase of mass adoption begins.

“I think we have crossed the first stage. Now, we are in the stage where we are convincing the fence hitters. They will buy these cars primarily keeping in mind the experience of the first buyers and also how the technology is developing. We started with a mileage of 400 kilometers in one full charge. Now, we have reached 600 kilometers,” he said.

Challenges and need for government support

Dhillon also spoke about the challenges faced by the supply chain at the beginning of the year, some of which continue to play in the global arena. In the EV space, the initial hurdles included setting up repair facilities for their EVs, charging infrastructure, and the role of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in this process, to name a few.

When Audi started to sell electric cars, they created the ‘myAudi Connect’ app, which had the capability to show you where the chargers were over a period of time. “There will be stumbling blocks, but we have to overcome them. Our customers gave us feedback that while they can see where the chargers are on the app when they go there, the chargers are not working. So, our next step was to use technology to give that information also to customers by integrating with the charge-point operators,” he said.

In order to realise this dream of mass EV adoption in India, there are four pillars of strength that he listed out – the top of the pyramid is investors, at the second spot are OEMs like Audi who will develop new technologies and bring them to the masses, the third very strong pillar is the government, because wherever EVs have become successful globally, they have had very strong support from the government. The fourth, and most important one, is the charging infrastructure company.

Audi has had fresh learnings in the electric mobility space – the cost of cars is high because the technology is expensive. Audi cars prided themselves on their transmissions, which are being replaced with batteries that are procured externally. “Till such time that we reach economies of scale, we need government support – both for pricing as well infrastructure for charging facilities,” he said.

India has about 80,000 fuel stations and barely 8,000 charging points for EVs. The need of the hour is more high-speed chargers that can give on-the-go charging. The Government can offer subsidies on registration pricing and taxation.

“It is a marathon, it is not a sprint. We have just crossed 2-3 years of electric mobility. We need government support for another 8-10 years more till we reach 40-50 per cent electric mobility. Then, the government can take a step back, and then the industry can go forward,” he said.

What the future holds

So far, Audi has established a presence in the Indian market. Speaking about his future plans for India, he said: “From April 1, 2020, we decided that we will move away from diesel technology and focus on petrol and electric. We have sold a good number of electric cars but with a presence only in a limited segment. Going forward, we will present ourselves in different segments and bring as many latest products as possible from our global supply chain which make sense for India.”

“By 2033, we will be an all-electric car company. As of now, almost all of the cars we are selling in India are imported. Maybe, at some point in time, we will also make them in India. We will widen our portfolio, and be available at different price points. That will give us the strength to reach a wider range of potential buyers. The aim is to have 85-90 per cent of the cars that we sell in India to be made or assembled locally,” he said.

Taking giant leaps towards being a sustainable company, the company plans to use green energy from end to end, from carbon-neutral plants to manufacturing cars and dealerships powered by renewable energy.

“Our idea is an end-to-end solution to electric mobility, from how the cars are made to how the cars are disposed of. We look at, look at carbon neutrality in the entire supply chain, which includes battery disposal. By 2050, Audi wants to be focusing on zero carbon footprint,” he said.

In the near future, Audi will also be seen on the F1 circuit. The car company has created a lot of buzz along with its announcement to join the F1. When asked about this latest development, Dhillon said: “Yes, we are going to be joining this fantastic race from 2026 and what I can tell you is that our dealer partners, our customers, the young customers that we meet, they are all so excited. About 40 per cent of the cars that we sell are to customers whose age is less than 40. We are very excited about it because what it brings is enthusiasm and excitement, and also takes us to the next level of technology. And that’s what we are.”

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.