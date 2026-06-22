In a remarkably short span of three years, Kalpraag has emerged as one of India’s most influenial ethnic menswear brands, achieving an impressive valuaƟon of ₹200 crore while redefining the standards of contemporary Indian fashion. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Mayank Jain, the brand recently added another milestone to its journey by being honoured with the “Design Label of the Year” award at the prestigious Crafting Bharat Business Conclave, presented in association with ht media. Award-Winning Innovation: Why Kalpraag Earned the Design Label of the Year Recognition

For Mayank Jain, fashion is an extension of artistry. An artist since childhood, he has simply shieled his canvas from paper to fabric, transforming imagination into garments that celebrate culture, craftsmanship, and individuality. This philosophy is embedded in the very name Kalpraag where Kalp signifies imagination and Raag represents arƟsƟc expression. Together, they embody the brand’s commitment to turning creative vision into wearable art.

What sets Kalpraag apart is its ability to combine craftsmanship with scale. The brand offers made to-measure ethnic menswear delivered across India within just seven days, making bespoke luxury more accessible to the modern consumer. Its innovative approach is further reflected in its highly

disƟncƟve theme-based collections, which draw inspiration from diverse cultural and creative influences ranging from the Ramayan and traditional Pichwai art to contemporary pop-culture icons such as Super Mario.

Beyond the domestic market, Kalpraag has established itself as one of the highest-selling Indian ethnic wear brands among global audiences, successfully taking Indian craftsmanship and storytelling to international consumers. With flagship stores located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, the brand continues to expand its footprint while strengthening its position as a pioneer in the ethnic fashion segment.

Website : www.kalpraag.com

Instagram : hƩps://www.instagram.com/kalpraag?igsh=ZHJtd2luOTZmZ3Zi

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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