Bayern Munich tries to finish off Real Madrid as Bellingham gets start in Champions League

MUNICH — Bayern Munich is primed to finish the job against embattled Real Madrid in a bid to reach the Champions League semifinals on the way to a potential treble of trophies from an outstanding season. HT Image

The Bavarian powerhouse holds a 2-1 lead over Madrid from the first leg of their quarterfinal last week, and coach Vincent Kompany had nearly a full squad at his disposal for Wednesday’s second leg with no injuries after Bayern smashed the Bundesliga goals record with a 5-0 rout of St. Pauli last weekend.

That victory put Bayern within touching distance of yet another league title — the 13th in 14 years — while it faces Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals of the German Cup on April 22.

Kompany was starting with the same team that defeated Madrid last week, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer — who had an outstanding game — making his 137th Champions League appearance. Only Madrid great Iker Casillas played more with 149 appearances in the competition.

Tom Bischof was the only absentee from Bayern's squad with a calf injury after the club said last week Lennart Karl was out with a hamstring injury.

Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa made four changes to the team that lost to Bayern last week, with Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde in midfield for Thiago Pitarch and the suspended Aurélien Tchouaméni. Ferland Mendy replaces left-back Álvaro Carreras and Brahim Díaz lines up on the right where Valverde had been.

Bayern’s excellence this season contrasts sharply with Madrid’s troubles. The 15-time European champion faces the prospect of a second straight season without a trophy unless it beats Bayern away by two goals in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Munich.

Madrid was held 1-1 at home by Girona last weekend, allowing Barcelona to open a nine-point lead in La Liga, after its third straight game without a win.

Kylian Mbappé received a blow to his face at the end of that match but will be able to play as Madrid attempts a famed “remontada” to salvage the tie and keep alive its hopes of a trophy in the competition that defines the club.

“We are the team that never gives up,” Arbeloa said.

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