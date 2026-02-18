Bazaar Bandhu Launches to Digitally Empower Kirana Supply Chain Under CEO Vishnu Chaudhary

Bazaar Bandhu, a new-age B2B wholesale commerce platform, today announced its official launch with a bold mission to digitally empower India’s kirana retailers and small businesses. Founded with the vision of simplifying procurement and strengthening the backbone of India’s retail economy, Bazaar Bandhu aims to bring transparency, reliability, and efficiency to India’s fragmented wholesale ecosystem. Vishnu Chaudhary, CEO of Bazaar Bandhu (Bazaar Bandhu)

At the helm of the company is Vishnu Chaudhary, CEO of Bazaar Bandhu, who brings a forward-looking vision to modernize how small retailers source essential goods. The platform provides kirana store owners seamless access to reliable supply, transparent pricing, and fast delivery — all through a digital-first interface designed for simplicity and operational efficiency.

Speaking on the launch, Vishnu Chaudhary said:

“At Bazaar Bandhu, our vision is to empower India’s kirana retailers with seamless access to reliable supply, transparent pricing, and fast delivery through a digital-first platform. We are committed to strengthening the backbone of India’s retail economy by simplifying procurement and enabling small businesses to compete, grow, and succeed in an increasingly modern marketplace. Our goal is to build one of India’s most trusted B2B commerce ecosystems while driving efficiency across the wholesale supply chain.”