Bears bracing for CB Jaylon Johnson to miss extended time

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson aggravated the groin injury that limited him in the offseason and is facing an extended absence, which rates as bad news for the NFL's worst defense.

Quarterbacks are completing 75 percent of their passes against the Bears (0-2) through two weeks with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys up next.

ESPN reported Johnson was out "indefinitely" and the Bears are evaluating the severity of the injury.

Johnson, the No. 1 cornerback on a Chicago defense hit for 39.5 points per game and 7.15 yards per play through two weeks, did not play in the opener against the Vikings and left the Week 2 loss at Detroit after diving to break up a pass intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown. Johnson remained on the turf at Ford Field after the whistle and was helped to the sideline by team trainers.

Last week, Johnson described the severity of the injury that limited him throughout the offseason to "The Pivot" podcast, saying he tore his adductor muscle from the pelvic bone. He was on the non-football injury list in training camp and said the injury occurred while training.

Like Johnson, linebacker TJ Edwards was not available due to injury Week 1. He also left the 52-21 loss to the Lions with a hamstring injury.

The Bears are also dead last allowing 9.75 yards per pass play and point differential (17 per game). They've allowed 10 touchdowns in two games.

Prescott is completing 68.6 percent of his passes (59 of 86, 549 yards) for the Cowboys (1-1) in an offense that features wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens and tight end Jake Ferguson.

Johnson, 26, was the 50th overall pick in the 2020 draft. He signed a four- year, $76 million contract extension with the Bears in March 2024.

Edwards had 129 tackles and four sacks last season in 17 games.

--Field Level Media