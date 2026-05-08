Building quant skills for modern finance: IIM Ahmedabad's Advanced Programme in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management

Do you know how the price of a complex derivative is actually worked out? Or what goes into measuring risk across portfolios when markets turn volatile? Much of this happens through quantitative models that are built and applied behind the scenes. The domain of “quants”, professionals who use mathematics, computing, and programming to price products, manage risk, and decode market movements. Build the mathematical and analytical foundation that quantitative finance roles demand with IIM Ahmedabad's 8-9 months Advanced Programme. Their role has grown significantly as global markets become more complex. From high-frequency trading to risk analytics, quantitative finance now sits at the centre of how modern financial systems operate.

The scale of the opportunity The numbers tell the story. According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), global over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets stood at over US$700 trillion in notional value in 2025, while exchange-traded derivatives continue to grow. These figures reflect not just market size, but the deepening reliance on structured instruments to navigate uncertainty. India has emerged as a key hub in this ecosystem. As global banks such as Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Bank expand their operations, the demand for professionals with strong mathematical, analytical, and programming skills has grown steadily, with much of the pricing and risk management work now handled by India-based teams.

"Many American and European banks employ Indian professionals with strong mathematical and programming skills to support risk management and option pricing," says Prof. Vineet Virmani, Faculty Co-Chair of IIM Ahmedabad's Advanced Programme in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management (APQFRM). “As more skilled professionals become available, more such roles are expected to come here.”

Stochastic processes, pricing models, and machine learning; learn to analyze capital markets the way modern quants do with IIM Ahmedabad's APQFRM.

What the role actually demands Quant roles today span front-office trading desks, middle-office modelling, and strategy functions, along with back-office risk and regulatory teams. What ties them together is the need for a combination of finance, mathematics, and programming knowledge, not deep expertise in just one domain. “Financial institutions are increasingly relying on structured models to support pricing and risk-related functions," says Prof. Virmani. “This has made the role of quants more central to how these activities are carried out." This is also where many professionals hit a wall. Familiarity with financial markets is common, but the ability to work fluently with quantitative models is rare. APQFRM is designed to bridge that gap. What the programme covers The curriculum is designed using three integrated modules. It begins with mathematical and financial foundations, moves into derivatives pricing, including Black-Scholes and its extensions, and then into advanced risk management: market risk, credit risk, and regulatory frameworks such as Basel norms.

"It covers the building blocks of mathematics and derivative pricing, followed by advanced topics in risk management," says Prof. Anirban Banerjee, Faculty Co-Chair, noting that machine learning techniques are integrated throughout the programme to reflect real-world usage. Programming is embedded across the curriculum; participants work with code as a practical tool for implementing models, not as an end in itself. Python is the primary language used and AI tools are formally integrated to help participants explore numerical problems and interpret model behaviour more effectively. "AI tools are very quickly able to come up with numerical examples and real-time applications," says Prof. Virmani, something that has meaningfully changed how quantitative work is done in practice.

Derivatives desks, investment banks, hedge funds; quant skills open doors across modern finance. Build yours with IIM Ahmedabad’s Advanced Programme.

Learning alongside industry peers The programme attracts working professionals from banking, analytics, and technical domains, some of whom are already in quantitative roles, while others are looking to move into them. "We had participants working in banks within domains such as risk management, quantitative finance, and derivative pricing, alongside individuals who were relatively new and looking to enter these roles,” says Prof. Banerjee. That mix, he notes, makes for peer learning grounded in real industry contexts rather than theory alone.

Neural networks, SVMs and Monte Carlo methods; master the machine learning tools that interpret financial data with IIM Ahmedabad's APQFRM.