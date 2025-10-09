Chelsea held to 1-1 draw at Twente in Women's Champions League opener, Real Madrid routs Roma

Chelsea’s mission to finally win a Women’s Champions League title had a tough start Wednesday in a 1-1 draw at Dutch club Twente. HT Image

Real Madrid had an easier time in beating Roma 6-2 at home in the opening week of games in the new and expanded league-phase format with 18 teams.

After Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor made eight changes to her starting lineup, the six-time defending English league champion trailed to a stunning goal against the Dutch league leader.

Twente captain Danique Van Ginkel struck in the 63rd minute with a curling shot from the edge of the penalty area after an attack down the left side by Jill Roord. The shot was beyond the dive of Switzerland goalkeeper Livia Peng, who started in place of England standout Hannah Hampton.

Chelsea leveled in the 71st when France winger Sandy Baltimore scored with a penalty kick awarded for a clear foul.

Bompastor then sent on star forward Sam Kerr and 16-year-old defender Chloe Sarwie to help search for a second goal. Sarwie went close with a rising shot.

Chelsea has yet to be European champion and has lost three straight seasons in the semifinals to Barcelona. Chelsea also lost the 2021 to Barcelona.

In Spain, Alba Redondo and Caroline Weir each scored twice and Madrid dominated in the second half after Roma struck back with equalizing goals twice in the first.

In the later games, two-time champion Wolfsburg was hosting Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United was at home to Valerenga and St. Pölten hosted Atletico Madrid.

In the opening games Tuesday, Barcelona gave the standout display beating Bayern Munich 7-1.

The league phase ends in December. Teams that finish first to fourth in the standings advance directly to the quarterfinals. Those ranked Nos. 5 to 12 go to a knockout playoff round. The bottom six teams are eliminated.

