Chhattisgarh investor outreach in Delhi secures 6,826 crore in proposals

The Chhattisgarh government has received investment commitments worth ₹6,826 crore following two sector-specific Investor Connect events held in New Delhi as part of its national industrial promotion roadshow. The meetings, focused on speciality steel and tourism and hospitality, were organised by the state’s Department of Commerce and Industries in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and industry body FICCI. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai with industry representatives during the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event in New Delhi, where the state reported proposals worth ₹ 6,826 crore.

According to state officials, the proposals received at the events are expected to generate about 3,037 jobs if they materialise on the ground. The outreach is part of efforts to showcase projects and policy incentives under the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024–30, which completed one year this month.

A major announcement at the roadshow came from APL Apollo Industries Group. Its chairman, Sanjay Gupta, met Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and conveyed the group’s intent to invest around ₹1,200 crore in new industrial projects in the state. The group has also proposed to set up a 100-bed charitable hospital.

Commenting on the outreach in Delhi, Sai said the response from companies indicated growing interest in the state’s policy and regulatory framework. “The encouraging response we received today reflects the trust that industry leaders place in our transparent governance, simplified processes, and the strength of the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024–30,” he said, inviting investors to participate in new projects in the state.

Officials used the event to underline provisions in the 2024–30 policy, including streamlined clearances, capital subsidies, employment-linked incentives and sector-specific support. The state administration is pitching a shift from “ease of doing business” to what it describes as “speed of doing business”, citing faster approvals as a key differentiator.

As an example, the government said land for the state’s first proposed semiconductor manufacturing project was allotted within 45 days, positioning it as a template for time-bound facilitation.

In the speciality steel segment, presentations highlighted Chhattisgarh’s access to raw materials, availability of skilled workers, power supply and logistics connectivity. Investors were briefed on opportunities in alloy and value-added steel, as well as downstream manufacturing.

To support employment, the policy offers a 30% capital subsidy with an “employment booster” that increases the subsidy for larger workforce commitments, ranging from 1.1 times to 1.5 times the base subsidy, officials said. Large projects with investments of ₹1,000 crore or more, or those generating at least 1,000 jobs, are eligible for customised incentive packages.

The Tourism Investor Connect focused on eco-tourism, adventure tourism, spiritual circuits, cultural destinations and premium hospitality projects. Investor interest, according to the tourism department, has been aided by the decision to grant “industry” status to tourism under the Industrial Development Policy 2024–30, a homestay policy, and enhanced incentives for projects in Bastar and Surguja divisions.

Tourism officials also outlined the state’s recent efforts to build a distinct brand aimed at younger travellers and social media–driven tourism, which they say is drawing attention from hotel chains, developers and tour operators.

Since the launch of the 2024–30 industrial policy, Chhattisgarh has received investment intentions worth ₹7.83 lakh crore across manufacturing and services, as per government data shared at the event. These span speciality steel, metals, engineering, electronics and food processing, as well as tourism, IT/ITES, logistics, healthcare and other service sectors.

State officials said the administration would now focus on converting these intents into concrete projects through continued outreach, facilitation and monitoring of approvals. The government has positioned the Delhi events as part of a broader effort to secure jobs, expand the industrial base and support regional development in the state.