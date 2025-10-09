Chief Minister Sanctions 14.62 Crore for Infrastructure and Welfare Projects in Uttarakhand

Under the State Plan, ₹9.81 crore has been provisioned for the construction of a motorable road linking Duṇīkhāl to Rātīdhāt (Padli) in the Betalghāt development block of Nainital district, falling under the Nainital assembly constituency. This route is expected to enhance connectivity and improve local mobility in the region. In a recent cabinet decision, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand approved a total financial outlay of ₹ 14.62 crore to support multiple state-level development and welfare initiatives.

Another component of the approval is ₹0.25 crore ( ₹25 lakh) from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). This sum is intended to upgrade the SDRF Vehini control room into a more robust command-and-control centre. The plan includes integrating modern technologies, refining communication systems, and augmenting the control room’s capabilities for efficient disaster management and inter-agency coordination.

Furthermore, ₹4.56 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a new office building in the Thal tehsil of Pithoragarh district. The facility is expected to accommodate administrative functions and improve government service delivery in that area.

In a separate but related decision, the Chief Minister also approved an upward revision of the monthly pension for dependents of state-level activists. Mrs. Sita Devi, wife of the late activist Dharmanand Bamrāda (from Om Vihār, Azbpur Kala, Dehradun), whose husband passed away on 10 July 2023, had been receiving a pension of ₹4,500 per month. The revised sanction raises this amount to ₹6,000 per month, effective from the date of the approval.

Broader Implications and Context

These approvals underscore the government’s approach of combining infrastructure investment with administrative reforms and social welfare. The road project in Betalghāt aims to reduce travel times, support local trade and ease access to essential services in remote parts of Nainital district. The handover to a modern SDRF control structure signals an emphasis on strengthening disaster resilience and emergency responsiveness in the state. The new tehsil office in Thal reflects efforts to decentralise and improve administrative access in Pithoragarh, a district with challenging terrain and scattered settlements.

The pension enhancement aligns with the government’s policy of providing social support to families of state-level activists who have passed away. The decision to adjust the pension upward reflects both inflationary pressures and the desire to ensure a dignified livelihood for dependents.

While the total approved sum is moderate in scale relative to large infrastructure budgets, the distribution across road connectivity, disaster preparedness, administrative infrastructure, and welfare highlights a multifaceted development and governance strategy. The government has flagged the projects for monitoring to ensure timely commencement and accountability in execution.