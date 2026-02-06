CM Dhami Directs Strengthening of Eligibility Verification and Faster Pension Payments Under Social Security Schemes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed the Social Welfare Department to further strengthen eligibility checks, verification mechanisms and payment processes under all social security schemes, ensuring that benefits reach eligible citizens without delay or negligence at any level. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami transfers social security pension payments to beneficiaries through a one-click digital system in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister was speaking after transferring the January 2026 pension instalment to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through a one-click digital system from the Chief Minister’s residence. The initiative reinforces the state government’s commitment to technology-driven, transparent and citizen-centric governance.

Addressing officials, CM Dhami said the state government is continuously working for the welfare of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, widows, farmers, destitute and other vulnerable sections of society. He stressed that all eligible beneficiaries must receive pension benefits in a timely, transparent and hassle-free manner through digital platforms.

He said the adoption of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and the one-click payment system has effectively curbed corruption while eliminating the need for beneficiaries to visit government offices. “Funds are being transferred directly into bank accounts, strengthening trust between citizens and the government,” he said.

In January 2026, a total of 9,47,345 eligible beneficiaries received pension benefits under various social security schemes. The state government transferred ₹141.66 crore directly into beneficiaries’ accounts through DBT, which included both regular pension payments and arrears.

The highest number of beneficiaries were covered under the old-age pension scheme, while widows, persons with disabilities, farmers, abandoned women, maintenance allowance recipients, and beneficiaries under schemes such as Teelu Rauteli and dwarf pension also received support. The wide coverage reflects the state’s inclusive welfare approach.

Between December 1, 2025 and February 3, 2026, 15,784 new beneficiaries were enrolled in social security pension schemes. During the same period, 1,523 ineligible names were removed from the portal after verification, ensuring that benefits are restricted to genuine and eligible recipients.

Officials said the digital pension portal, automatic age-based eligibility identification and regular monitoring have produced positive results. Between April 2024 and January 2026, 428 citizens were automatically approved for old-age pension immediately upon completing 60 years of age, highlighting the efficiency of the reformed system.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, CM Dhami said social security pensions are not merely financial assistance but a foundation for a dignified life. He said the state government remains fully committed to ensuring transparency, accountability and timely delivery of benefits to the last person in society.

Senior officials from the Social Welfare Department were present during the pension disbursal.