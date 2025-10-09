CM Dhami Discusses Key State Projects with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed a range of projects related to urban infrastructure, water resources, and energy development in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting in New Delhi to review key projects and financial proposals of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister noted that with growing population pressure in urban areas, there is an urgent need to upgrade drainage systems in districts prone to heavy rainfall. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) worth ₹8,589.47 crore have been prepared for stormwater drainage improvement in ten districts. He requested that these be approved under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment to States.

Dhami also sought early approval for the state’s pending Externally Aided Projects (EAPs). While the Uttarakhand Climate Resilience Development Project has been cleared, proposals for ₹850 crore under the Public Financial Management Strengthening Project and ₹800 crore for water supply improvements are awaiting sanction.

Additionally, the Chief Minister urged approval for four major projects beyond the EAP ceiling for 2023–26, the ₹2,000 crore Urban Infrastructure Development Project for Water and Sanitation, the ₹424 crore DRIP-III project, the ₹3,638 crore Intra-State Power Transmission System Development Project, and the ₹1,566 crore Power Distribution Reliability Improvement Project.

Dhami said these initiatives will help strengthen basic infrastructure, resource management, and service delivery systems in Uttarakhand. The Finance Minister assured the Chief Minister of continued support from the Centre.