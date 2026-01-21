CM Hemant Soren Outlines Jharkhand’s 25-Year Vision in Interaction with Bloomberg APAC at Davos

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a detailed interaction with Bloomberg Asia-Pacific Managing Director Sunita Rajan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, focusing on the state’s long-term development roadmap and its expanding engagement with global institutions and investors. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets Bloomberg Asia-Pacific Managing Director on the sidelines of WEF 2026 in Davos.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister outlined the objectives of Jharkhand’s participation at Davos, emphasising that the state has arrived on the global platform with confidence, clarity and a forward-looking vision as it completes 25 years of statehood. He said Jharkhand is steadily transitioning beyond its traditional mineral-based identity and positioning itself as a hub for green industrial development, critical minerals, clean energy, human resource development and inclusive economic growth.

CM Soren highlighted that the state government is working towards a balanced and sustainable development model for the next 25 years, with a strong focus on employment generation, responsible industrialisation and social equity. He underlined the importance of global investments, technology transfer and long-term institutional partnerships in achieving Jharkhand’s future-ready growth aspirations.

The interaction also reflected Jharkhand’s intent to actively engage with global media and policy platforms to communicate its development journey and emerging opportunities to international stakeholders.

During the meeting, representatives from Bloomberg Asia-Pacific informed that Bloomberg is planning to organise a Global Special Roundtable in India in October this year. The proposed high-level event is expected to bring together CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, global industry leaders, policymakers and eminent personalities from across sectors, including the former Mayor of New York.

Bloomberg Asia-Pacific Managing Director Sunita Rajan formally invited Chief Minister Hemant Soren to participate in the roundtable and expressed interest in showcasing Jharkhand’s development agenda and investment potential before global leadership.

Bloomberg Asia-Pacific Media is part of Bloomberg Media’s global network, delivering business, financial and market-related news across television, digital, print and global events platforms throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Describing the interaction as significant, the Chief Minister said it provided Jharkhand with an important opportunity to present its development vision, policy direction and economic potential on global platforms, reinforcing the state’s growing presence in international economic and policy conversations.