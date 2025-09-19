Colts look to extend pair of winning streaks against the winless Titans

Indianapolis (2-0) at Tennessee (0-2) HT Image

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

BetMGM NFL odds: Colts by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Colts 2-0, Titans 1-1.

Series record: Colts lead 39-22.

Last meeting: Colts beat Titans 38-30 on Dec. 22 in Indianapolis

Last week: Colts beat Broncos 29-28 at home, Titans lost to Rams 33-19 at home

Colts offense: overall (2), rush (3), pass (T-3), scoring (4)

Colts defense: overall (5), rush (12), pass (7), scoring (11)

Titans offense: overall (32), rush (24), pass (32), scoring (30)

Titans defense: overall (27), rush (29), pass (20), scoring (T-23)

Turnover differential: Colts plus-4; Titans plus-2.

RB Jonathan Taylor. Tennessee knows all about the league's current leading rusher. In their most recent matchup, he ran for 218 yards — his second-highest single game total — and three scores while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

Cam Ward. The rookie showed why he was the No. 1 pick overall with his first NFL touchdown pass last week, scrambling to his right and throwing back across his body to the left. But he needs to find his checkdown options, get the ball out faster and show he can move the offense.

Colts QB Daniel Jones vs. Titans secondary. Indy's new starter is off to a strong start, matching his victory total from last season in his first two games with the Colts. He's made good reads, quick decisions and is a big reason the Colts have no turnovers. Can he keep it up on the road? While the Colts will likely run first this week, Tennessee's secondary, statistically, appears to be its defensive strength with CB L'Jarius Sneed. If the Titans bother Jones, the Colts could be in trouble, too.

Indy already is without CB Jaylon Jones, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and it's unclear whether starting CB Charvarius Ward will clear the concussion protocol by Sunday. Starting DE Laiatu Latu is still dealing with a hamstring injury that kept out of last weekend's game. ... Titans RT JC Latham missed last week with an injured hip still keeping him out of practice. DT T'Vondre Sweat is trying to return from the injured ankle that kept him out last week. RG Kevin Zeitler is dealing with a bicep injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday. Sneed did not practice with a back issue.

Indianapolis has completely turned this series by winning four straight against Tennessee and the past two in Nashville. ... The Titans had won five straight and six of seven from 2019-2022. ... These division rivals met once in the playoffs — before the AFC South was formed in 2002 — and Tennessee won that game 19-16 in the 1999 season. It was the first home playoff game ever played in Indy. ... Both teams moved to their current cities from other places. Tennessee moved from Houston in 1997 while the Colts moved from Baltimore in 1984. ... Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning spent his college career at the University of Tennessee before Indy selected him with the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1998.

Indianapolis has not won a division title since 2014, but is atop the AFC South two weeks into the season. ... The Colts have scored on 14 of their 17 possessions and are the first team in the Super Bowl era to record zero punts through the first two games of a season. They've turned the ball over on downs twice and ended the half with the ball once. ... Jones needs one more win to match his total over his final two seasons (16 starts) with the New York Giants. He has back-to-back games with 270 yards passing or more for the first time since the final two games in 2019. ... Taylor has rushed for at least 70 yards in seven straight games, the league's longest active streak. His five games with at least 200 scrimmage yards and one TD are tied with Hall of Famer Edgerrin James for the most in franchise history. ... Rookie Tyler Warren has 11 receptions through two weeks, which is tied for the fourth-highest total through a tight end's first two games in NFL history. ... Indy has not had a turnover through the first two games. ... New S Cam Bynum has intercepted one pass in each of his first two games with the Colts. ... K Spencer Shrader has made all nine of his field-goal attempts this season, including last week's 45-yard game winner with no time on the clock, and is 14 of 14 in his two-year career. ... The Titans have lost eight straight going back to last season. ... The Titans have forced five turnovers this season. ... Cam Ward can join Marcus Mariota as the only rookie QBs to start his first three games for the Titans. Ward threw for 175 yards and his first TD last week. He is the first QB taken at No. 1 overall not to be intercepted in each of his first two starts. ... Zeitler's next start will be his 200th. ... WR Elic Ayomanor had four catches for 56 yards and his first career TD catch last week. ... LB Cody Barton had his sixth career interception last week. ... S Amani Hooker had his first career sack last week. ... K Joey Slye has made all eight of his field goals, a franchise record through the first two weeks of a season.

Taylor. He ran for 165 yards last week against Denver’s vaunted defense and had two catches for 50 yards including one TD. Expect Taylor to carry a heavy load in the Colts’ first road game against a Titans' defense that has struggled to stop the run.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl