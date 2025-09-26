Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 4–6, 2025: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host women leaders, innovators, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from across the globe for a landmark gathering that places purpose, partnership, and progress at the forefront. Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025 Invites Indian Leaders to Champion Women’s Empowerment and Unlock Opportunities

The Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025, held under the royal patronage of HRH Princess Noura bint Saud bin Nayef Al Saud, calls on Indian business leaders and companies to take part in a high-level platform that merges empowerment with opportunity on the global stage.

More than a conference, the Forum is designed as a catalyst for collaboration, where female visionaries, corporate champions, and policymakers convene to empower, engage, sustain, and lead. Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and hosted at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, the world’s largest women’s university, the event reflects the Kingdom’s strong commitment to gender equity and economic diversification.



India: A Key Partner in Global Transformation

India, home to some of the fastest-growing enterprises and inspiring women-led ventures, is positioned as a central partner in this initiative. For Indian companies and leaders, the Forum offers:

Access to trade and investment opportunities within Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC.

within Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC. A platform to showcase leadership in gender inclusion, sustainability, and innovation.

in gender inclusion, sustainability, and innovation. Global visibility as sponsors and exhibitors while aligning with a shared mission to advance women’s roles in business, diplomacy, and leadership.

as sponsors and exhibitors while aligning with a shared mission to advance women’s roles in business, diplomacy, and leadership. Forum Highlights

70+ international speakers representing business, government, and culture

representing business, government, and culture 500+ delegates from over 30 countries

from over 30 countries Keynotes, panels, and workshops on sustainability, leadership, and empowerment

on sustainability, leadership, and empowerment Young Entrepreneurs & Students Programme for emerging talent

for emerging talent Networking opportunities with decision-makers across sectors

with decision-makers across sectors Awards and Gala Ceremony on November 6, honouring global changemakers (VIP access subject to qualification)

honouring global changemakers (VIP access subject to qualification) Global media reach estimated at over 1 billion people through publications and live-streaming Leadership Behind the Forum

estimated at over through publications and live-streaming HRH Princess Noura bint Saud bin Nayef Al Saud — Patron and cultural leader

— Patron and cultural leader Olga Balakleets — CEO & Founder, Creative Women Platform, active in more than 50 countries “It is truly inspiring to develop this project in a country that is actively empowering and elevating women. Through this initiative, we aim to build meaningful and impactful collaborations between Saudi and international leaders,” said Olga Balakleets.

— CEO & Founder, Creative Women Platform, active in more than 50 countries Rebeca Riofrio — Executive Director (Saudi Edition) and UK-based visionary

Partners and Collaborators

Confirmed partners include: Arab National Bank, Saudi Business Council, SIGULP Ltd (UK), Rukun Creative Exchange, The Arab Times News, AlMashtal Creative Incubator, DHL Express, Jareed Hotel, Morini Riyadh, Elaph News, Art in Fusion TV, and the Parliamentary Society for Arts, Fashion and Sports (UK). Negotiations are ongoing with additional sponsors and media collaborators, opening doors for institutions that want long-term global visibility.



Participation and Tickets

Delegate, student, entrepreneur, and corporate group tickets are now available. VIP passes are limited and subject to qualification and security clearance.

Book now: creativewomen.co/creative-women-forum-saudi-arabia-2025

Press & Sponsorship Inquiries: elvijs@creativewomen.co



