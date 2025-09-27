Dan Quinn returns to Atlanta as Commanders look to build on 2-1 start while Falcons hope to regroup

Washington (2-1) at Atlanta (1-2) HT Image

Sunday, 1 p.m., EDT, CBS

BetMGM line: Commanders by 1.

Series record: Commanders lead 19-10-1.

Against the spread: Commanders 2-1; Falcons 1-2.

Last week: Commanders beat Raiders 41-24; Falcons lost at Panthers 30-0.

Last meeting: Commanders beat Falcons 30-24 in OT on Dec. 29, 2024 at Washington.

Commanders offense: overall (9), rush (2), pass (20), scoring (7).

Commanders defense: overall (20), rush (12), pass (23), scoring (12).

Falcons offense: overall (13), rush (6), pass (19), scoring (31).

Falcons defense: overall (2), rush (10), pass (1), scoring (13).

Turnover differential: Commanders minus-1; Falcons plus-1.

WR-KR Jaylin Lane. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Virginia Tech showed off his serious speed with a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown last week. That was the team’s first punt brought back for a score since 2016. “It builds confidence, not only in me, but for the whole team, the punt return unit, everybody,” Lane said. “It’s just kind of like that (thought): ‘When’s he going to pop the next one,’ so I’m just working toward that.” Will be interesting to see whether he gets more opportunities as a receiver against Atlanta, especially if both Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown are out.

QB Michael Penix Jr. completed only 18 of 36 passes for 172 yards with his first two interceptions of the season, including one returned for a touchdown, last week at Carolina. Penix showed his frustrations on the sideline and was removed from the game in favor of former starter Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter. Coach Raheem Morris insists the late-game quarterback change is not an indication of a possible competition, but Penix needs a bounce-back game to provide support for the coach's confidence.

Falcons CB Dee Alford vs. WR Deebo Samuel. Alford had his first two pass deflections of the season last week as a fill-in starter for injured regular A.J. Terrell. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Alford's “excellent” performance was a rare highlight for the defense, but Alford likely will be the tested often by the Commanders' top receivers.

Commanders: Starting QB Jayden Daniels (knee), top WR Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), WR Noah Brown (groin, knee) and top blocking TE John Bates (groin) were ruled out Friday. Daniels missed last week’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Backup Marcus Mariota played well in his first NFL start since 2022 for Atlanta. Daniels has been wearing a knee brace around the team facility but did not gain medical clearance to play. McLaurin was hurt against Las Vegas and missed practice all week. RB Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt (knee) could play. Two defensive backs — Trey Amos (calf) and Percy Butler (hip) — left Sunday’s game with injuries.

Falcons: Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) was held out of Wednesday's practice. Terrell could miss his second consecutive game if there is any uncertainty about his status as an upcoming bye in Week 5 would provide a better window for a full recovery.

Washington has won the past four games of the series, including a 24-16 win in its most recent visit to Atlanta on Oct. 15, 2023. The Falcons' most recent win in the series was a 38-14 victory at Washington on Nov. 4, 2018. Washington beat Atlanta 24-7 on Jan. 4, 1992 in the only playoff game between the teams. Atlanta's most recent home win over Washington was a 25-19 overtime game in 2015 for its fifth consecutive win in the series.

Washington’s defense has been the best in the league at getting off the field on third down, holding opponents to a 29% conversion rate. That includes limiting Las Vegas to 3 for 14 (21%). … PK Matt Gay is just 3 of 6 on field-goal attempts this season, including a miss from 37 yards last week. … LB Bobby Wagner had two sacks of Geno Smith in Week 3, his first multiple-sack game in almost two years. … Zach Ertz is one of three NFC tight ends who already has two TD catches. … Bobby Wagner’s 32 tackles rank third among NFL linebackers. … The Commanders put up 174 rushing yards in the first half against the Raiders and finished with 201; Washington ranks No. 2 in the league with 157.3 yards on the ground per game this season, trailing only the Buffalo Bills (163). ... Morris and Ulbrich were assistants on Dan Quinn's Atlanta staff from 2015-20. ... Penix threw for 223 yards, including his first career scoring pass, in last season's overtime loss at the Commanders. ... WR Drake London will look for his third straight game against the Commanders with at least 100 receiving yards. ... The Falcons rank last with their average of 14 points per game. ... Penix has not thrown a scoring pass to a wide receiver or tight end this season. ... Falcons QB coach D.J. Williams is the son of Washington executive Doug Williams, the former Washington quarterback. ... The visit from the Commanders is the first of six consecutive games the Falcons will play against teams outside of the NFC South before their rematch against Carolina on Nov. 16. ... Four defensive draft picks — edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. and defensive backs Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts — have combined for two sacks and two interceptions.

Atlanta RB Bijan Robinson has been held without a rushing touchdown through three games but he leads the NFC with 403 scrimmage yards, including team-leading totals of 239 rushing and 164 receiving yards. He has a touchdown catch and the Falcons will be looking to re-emphasize Robinson as the focus of their attack after his impact as a runner was negated by an early deficit in last week's lopsided loss at Carolina.

