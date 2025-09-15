Daylen Lile, Nationals edge Pirates to take series

Daylen Lile's eighth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday to take the rubber game of the series. HT Image

James Wood walked leading off the eighth against Isaac Mattson (3-3). With one out, Lile doubled to left center and when Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz couldn't cut the ball off, Wood came all the way around to score the go-ahead run.

Lile, Andres Chapparo and Paul DeJong each had two hits for Washington (62-87), which has won three of its past four series and split the other one.

Jackson Rutledge (4-2) pitched one inning for the win.

Jared Triolo walked with two outs in the ninth and Spencer Horwitz singled, but Clayton Beeter struck out Bryan Reynolds for his first major league save.

Cruz had two hits for Pittsburgh (65-85), which has lost eight of nine.

Triolo led off the game with a single against Cade Cavalli and Horwitz walked. With two outs and runners on second and third, Nick Gonzales doubled down the right field line to make it 2-0. Gonzales later scored on a wild pitch.

In the Washington second, Lile walked and Chapparo singled. With one out, DeJong doubled to left, scoring Lile. Chapparo scored on a sacrifice fly by Nasim Nunez and DeJong came home to tie the score 3-3 on a single by Jacob Young.

Lile walked with one out in the Washington sixth. Chapparo singled, but Robert Hassell III flied to center and DeJong struck out swinging.

In the Pittsburgh seventh, Nick Yorke reached on a throwing error by shortstop CJ Abrams. With two outs, Horwitz walked, but Konnor Pilkington retired Reynolds.

Pittsburgh starter Mike Burrows allowed three runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six with one walk.

Cavalli gave up three runs on three hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out two.

--Field Level Media