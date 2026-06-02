Delhi, German State of Thuringia Explore Cooperation in Urban Development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday held discussions with Mario Voigt, Minister-President of the German state of Thuringia, and a visiting delegation to explore opportunities for cooperation across a range of sectors, including urban development, digital governance and workforce development. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta meets Thuringia Minister-President Mario Voigt and his delegation at the Delhi Secretariat.

The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, focused on strengthening ties between Delhi and Thuringia through knowledge exchange, innovation and sustainable development initiatives.

According to the Delhi government, discussions covered smart urban development, sustainable infrastructure, digital governance, skill development, talent mobility, mobility solutions, water management and environmental technologies.

The two sides also exchanged views on education, workforce development and ways to strengthen institutional collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Chief Minister Gupta said Delhi is committed to adopting innovative and sustainable approaches to urban governance and development. She noted that partnerships with international stakeholders can contribute to improving public services and creating new opportunities for economic and human development.

The meeting comes amid growing cooperation between India and Germany across sectors such as technology, sustainability, education and industrial development. Delhi officials said the capital is keen to contribute to this broader partnership through collaborations that support innovation and capacity building.

Both sides expressed interest in exploring future avenues of cooperation that could facilitate knowledge sharing and support long-term development goals.