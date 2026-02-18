Dhami Presents Chief Minister Championship Trophy, Announces Expansion of Sports Infrastructure in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the closing ceremony of the Chief Minister Championship Trophy 2025–26 at Nanurkheda in Dehradun, where Dehradun district was awarded the winner’s trophy along with a cash prize of ₹5 lakh. Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents the Chief Minister Championship Trophy 2025–26 to Dehradun district at the closing ceremony in Nanurkheda, Dehradun, on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the championship marked the culmination of a statewide sports initiative aimed at identifying talent across villages, nyay panchayats and remote hill regions. According to the state government, prize money amounting to ₹11 crore will be transferred directly to players’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

The Chief Minister referred to national-level initiatives such as Khelo India and Fit India Movement, stating that sports and fitness have gained greater policy attention in recent years. He also cited India’s recent performances at international events including the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Highlighting developments within the state, Dhami said Uttarakhand had hosted the 38th National Games and that athletes from the state secured 103 medals, finishing seventh overall for the first time. He added that the government is working on a sports legacy plan under which 23 sports academies will be set up across eight cities.

The Chief Minister also referred to the state’s new sports policy, which includes provisions for athlete support and infrastructure development. Uttarakhand’s first sports university is being established in Haldwani, where facilities for coaching, sports science and advanced training are proposed.

Under the Chief Minister Player Incentive Scheme and the Chief Minister Emerging Player Advancement Scheme, eligible athletes receive monthly scholarships and financial assistance for purchasing sports equipment. The government has also revised honoraria and incentives for coaches.

Dhami said that athletes winning medals at the state-level Khel Mahakumbh and other recognised competitions would be eligible for 4 per cent horizontal reservation in government job applications from this year. The state also confers honours such as the Uttarakhand Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Award and Himalaya Khel Ratna to recognise contributions of athletes and coaches.

Sports Minister Rekha Arya said the sports competitions began at the nyay panchayat level on November 23, 2025, and concluded on February 18, 2026, with the Chief Minister Championship Trophy. She stated that more than 1.62 lakh athletes participated in 26 sporting disciplines. According to the minister, such events are expected to contribute to talent identification for future national and international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic Games.