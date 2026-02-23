Dhami reviews Haridwar Kumbh 2027 readiness; officials asked to finish key works by October

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on February 21, 2026 reviewed preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar, directing departments to complete planned works within set timelines and to prioritise facilities and safety for devotees. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a review meeting on preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027 at the Mela Control Building in Haridwar on February 21, 2026.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Mela Control Building, Dhami said the state government’s focus would be on “convenience, ease and safety” during the event, and asked officials to ensure that arrangements for movement, bathing and basic services are made without gaps. He said he wanted the 2027 Kumbh to be “divine, grand and historic,” while emphasising that execution on the ground would be the key test for the administration.

According to the directions issued in the meeting, all works linked to the Kumbh should be completed by October. Dhami sought updates on compliance with instructions from earlier reviews and asked departments to report progress on ongoing projects. He said approvals for major permanent works had been granted, and instructed officials to finalise proposals for temporary works and complete them in a time-bound manner.

He also called for closer inter-departmental coordination and immediate follow-through on decisions taken during the review. Officials were told to complete zone- and sector-level preparations against defined targets and timelines, and to adhere to quality standards. Dhami directed that third-party audits be used to monitor construction and related works.

On transport, traffic and crowd movement, the chief minister asked departments to put in place “effective and adequate” arrangements for transport and parking and to identify alternative routes to reduce congestion. He directed officials to draw up a comprehensive plan for bathing, movement and accommodation, considering the expected crowd. Special arrangements were sought for women and elderly devotees, including support services that can reduce waiting time and ease access to bathing points and facilities.

Dhami also asked the administration to strengthen cleanliness arrangements across the Kumbh area and said voluntary organisations could be involved in supporting sanitation-related measures. On health services, he instructed officials to ensure enhanced medical facilities and asked for arrangements such as boat and bike ambulances to move unwell devotees to nearby health centres during peak footfall.

The chief minister asked the administration to consult and coordinate with stakeholders including saints, Akharas, public representatives, religious organisations and voluntary groups, and to consider suggestions received during the planning process. Officials were told that stakeholder coordination should be built into the operational plan so that crowd management and service delivery remain aligned during key days.

On security, Dhami directed officials to plan comprehensive arrangements, including deployment of adequate police forces. He asked departments to factor in cyber security measures, fire safety planning and the deployment of trained personnel for rescue operations, so that emergency response capacity is available across the Kumbh area.

Reviewing permanent infrastructure and safety-linked works, Dhami instructed that safety audits be conducted for bridges in the Kumbh area and that repairs, if required, be completed within deadlines. For maintenance and strengthening of ghats along the Ganga, he directed officials to plan for safety railings and anti-slip arrangements, and said coordination with Uttar Pradesh officials should be put in place if any work requires closure of the Ganga Canal.

He also directed that electrical lines in the Kumbh area be shifted underground before the event begins, and stressed land management and allotment discipline within the Kumbh zone. Dhami asked the Mela Officer to personally monitor allotments and land use and to ensure the area remains free of encroachments.

Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj and Subodh Uniyal, and former chief minister and Member of Parliament Trivendra Singh Rawat, attended the meeting and offered suggestions. Mela Officer Sonika briefed the chief minister on the progress of approved works and presented proposals for upcoming arrangements, while senior officials from multiple departments provided updates on preparedness.