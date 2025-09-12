Dolphins host Patriots with both teams coming off lackluster Week 1 performances

New England (0-1) at Miami (0-1) HT Image

Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Dolphins by 1 1/2

Against the spread: Patriots 0-1; Dolphins 0-1

Series record: Dolphins lead 63-53

Last meeting: Dolphins beat Patriots 34-15 in Miami Gardens on Nov. 24, 2024.

Last week: Patriots lost to Last Vegas 20-13 at home; Dolphins lost 33-8 at Indianapolis.

Patriots offense: overall (12), rush (27), pass (6), scoring (24t).

Patriots defense : overall (26), rush (5), pass (31), scoring (14t).

Dolphins offense: overall (30), rush (21t), pass (29), scoring (31).

Dolphins defense: overall (29), rush (27), pass (25), scoring (29).

Turnover differential: Patriots even; Dolphins minus-3.

WR Kayshon Boutte had six catches for 103 yards in last week's opener, marking just the second 100-yard receiving game of his career. His other time over the century mark (seven catches, 117) came in last season's finale against Buffalo. The most recent Patriots player to have at least three consecutive 100-yard games was receiver Wes Welker in 2012. No Patriots player has had back-to-back 100-yard games to open a season since receiver Randy Moss in the 2007 season, who did it in four straight games.

QB Tua Tagovailoa. He has turned the ball over three times in his past three starts going back to last season, including two interceptions and a fumble lost against Indianapolis. Tagovailoa completed 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown pass against the Colts. He admitted the performance wasn't good enough, and the Dolphins' ability to improve on a lackluster offensive output starts with him.

Patriots offensive line vs Dolphins defensive front. The Dolphins defensive front will be looking to show it is much better than it was last Sunday, when Miami only generated one sack against Daniel Jones despite being praised as one of the Dolphins' strongest units. A rebuilt Patriots offensive line featuring four new starters and a rookie left tackle could offer the perfect opportunity for a bounce-back performance. New England's offensive line allowed four sacks to the Raiders in Week 1.

Patriots: Cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been sidelined with a hamstring issue since leaving the team's first padded practice with the injury on July 28. He sat out the team’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas and also didn't practice on Wednesday. RT Morgan Moses and LB Harold Landry III both sat out the first practice of the week with foot issues. DE Keion White is dealing with an illness.

Dolphins: Guard James Daniels was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will be sidelined at least the next four games. Kion Smith, who replaced Daniels on Sunday, will start. RT Austin Jackson (toe) will likely miss the game. Larry Borom is expected to start in his place. TE Darren Waller (hip) is hoping to make his Dolphins debut Sunday but has not practiced fully this week.

The series has been lopsided in Miami's favor recently. The Dolphins have won eight of the past nine meetings, and Tagovailoa has never lost a game to New England as Miami's starter, going 7-0. With a win on Sunday, Mike McDaniel would become the first Dolphins coach to win six of his first seven games against the Patriots. The Patriots lead the postseason series 2-1.

The Patriots held Las Vegas to 2.3 yards per carry (24 rushes for 56 yards) last week. They will look to hold an opponent under 3 yards per carry in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2019 season when they did it for three consecutive games. ... TE Hunter Henry has 19 touchdown receptions as member of the Patriots and needs one more to become the fifth New England tight end with at least 20. ... LB Harold Landry III had 2 1/2 sacks in the opener . ... S Jaylinn Hawkins had his first interception as a member of the Patriots vs. the Raiders. He also had a sack, becoming the first Patriots player to have both in Week 1 since CB Ellis Hobbs on Sept. 7, 2008. ... WR Tyreek Hill had four catches for 40 yards on Sunday, his fewest yards in a season opener since joining the Dolphins. ... The Dolphins’ defense allowed the Colts to score on each of their seven possessions Sunday, the first time since at least 1978 that an NFL team has scored every time it held the ball. The only time Miami forced a punt, veteran linebacker Matthew Judon ran into punter Rigoberto Sanchez, which extended the Colts’ drive and allowed them to close out the first half with a field goal for a 20-0 lead.

Stefon Diggs will certainly test Miami's unproven cornerbacks. If he and Drake Maye are able to build on their connection, the veteran receiver could be in for a big game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl