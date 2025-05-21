Low-density residential projects, particularly plotted developments, have traditionally held appeal for homebuyers seeking more open space and a sense of individual ownership. In recent years, however, the rapid growth of high-rise construction has led to a noticeable decline in such developments, especially in urban and peri-urban areas. Amid this changing landscape, some new projects continue to explore the potential of plotted formats. While such developments may offer certain lifestyle advantages, they also come with considerations such as distance from central urban areas, long-term infrastructure support, and resale dynamics—factors that potential buyers should evaluate carefully. Exploring Golf-Centric Living: A Look at Greenbay Golf Village on Yamuna Expressway

Strategic Location: Proximity Meets Potential

The project’s location close to soon to be operational Jewar International Airport and even closer to the proposed Metro corridor adds immensely to its appeal and enhances its investment potential. Analysts highlight the Expressway’s transformation into a growth corridor. With commercial and residential developments accelerating as the airport paces towards the commencement of its inaugural flight in the next few months Greenbay Golf Village is attracting wide eyeballs.

But the project's appeal is not just due to its immaculate conception. According to ANAROCK Research, land prices within a 10-km radius of Jewar have surged 27% year-on-year since 2022, outpacing Delhi-NCR’s average of 14%. Experts are of the view that Greenbay’s location taps into the above two trends, that is, demand for plotted residential projects close to an international airport-adjacent and the desire to live in a spacious home inside a sprawling premise which has been further amplified in the post-pandemic re-evaluation of life's priorities.

Design and Amenities: Luxury with Limitations

Orris Group’s Greenbay's 690+ villas, spread across 100 acres, epitomises low-density living—a stark contrast to the high-rise clusters. These premium plots offer manicured gardens and golf course views, while shared amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, restaurants, kids play area and many more.

With plots sizes available from 150 sq.yards to 750 sq.yds., Greenbay targets affluent investors and NRIs. Orris Group’s track record in Gurugram—where projects like Woodview Residences saw 3X appreciation post-launch—adds credibility.

The Golf Premium: Niche Appeal

Golf communities account for less than 2% of NCR’s luxury housing stock, per Knight Frank India, creating scarcity-driven demand. Greenbay’s course, aims to attract enthusiasts and corporate professionals immensely adding to the property's aspirational value. Analysts believe that such projects historically outperform standard luxury properties during market downturns. Post-2020, demand for golf-centric homes in NCR grew 18% annually, even as sales of luxury apartments have plateaued.

Verdict: A Calculated Bet on the Future

Greenbay Golf Village offers a compelling blend of luxury and long-term potential, and with external factors such as the operationalisation of the Noida International Airport, the expressway's connectivity to cities to Agra, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi along with proximity to Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway, Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor and dedicated freight terminal immensely adds to its appeal while raising its return on investment potential. As a result, the demand for such a niche residential project such as Greenbay Golf Village by Orris Group is high. For investors, it presents a rare opportunity to claim space in a future-ready corridor.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!