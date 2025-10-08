Falcons trying to wring points out of run game ahead of MNF showcase

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris didn't hesitate when asked for his team's identity. But he admitted that identity has to start showing up on the scoreboard. HT Image

After a chance to recuperate, it's likely the Falcons are going to learn a lot about themselves this week, for better or worse.

Atlanta (2-2) followed an atrocious Week 3 performance against the host Carolina Panthers with a 34-27 home win over the Washington Commanders before heading into their Week 5 bye, the earliest in the NFL this year.

The Falcons reconvened this week and Morris spoke to reporters about his run- first offense on Tuesday.

"I think we're a running football team that's able to run it on just about anybody with the two guys that we have," Morris said. "Up front, I think those guys are doing a great job to help us have the ability to run the football."

To Morris' point, Atlanta's 136.5 rushing yards per game rank sixth in the NFL and second in the conference behind Washington (156.4).

Although Atlanta's impressive ground game -- spearheaded by Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier -- might be the team's current identity, the Falcons have averaged just 19 points per game and have totaled only three rushing scores from Allgeier and Robinson.

"We've got to find ways to score more touchdowns," Morris said. "The last game was a great example of what we could look like consistently. Obviously, the game before that was not it. ... The most important thing for us is scoring touchdowns, stopping touchdowns and finding a way to get the ball back for our guys and really maintain the possession."

The Falcons are preparing for a Monday clash against the Buffalo Bills (4-1), considered one of the top teams in the league. But Buffalo is coming off its first loss of the season, 23-20 to New England, and the Bills have yielded the league's fifth-most rushing yards per game (145.6).

Ahead of the Falcons' first "Monday Night Football" home game in seven years, there should be no excuses for Morris' team not to be ready for prime time.

"The city deserves it. Our fanbase deserves it," Morris said of "Monday Night Football" returning to Atlanta. "I love it for our young team to be able to go out there and be in the spotlight. I really love it for our organization more than anything to get that game that means a lot for the week."

Possibly the best news the Falcons have received is the quick injury turnaround for cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr.

The former second-team All-Pro left Atlanta's Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings with a hamstring injury, but Morris is optimistic that Terrell will make his return on Monday.

"A.J. is probably going to be the significant one that we're going to be looking forward to getting back in this game," Morris said. "Obviously, he'll be out there practicing with us all week. We'll take it right up there to game time, but we'll be feeling good about it."

