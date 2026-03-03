FIITJEE announces fee refund plan for impacted students and parents

FIITJEE has said it will begin processing proportionate fee refunds from late June 2026 for students affected by the disruption of offline classes at certain centres, in what appears to be the latest step in its effort to stabilise operations after last year’s turmoil. FIITJEE to Start Fee Refunds

In a communication sent to parents, the coaching institute said the refund process will be handled exclusively by its corporate office in Delhi, with no involvement of local centres. It added that exact details of the refundable amount will be shared by 15 June 2026. A dedicated email address will become operational thereafter for parents who do not receive the information on time or need further clarification.

The move comes after FIITJEE faced a prolonged crisis in 2025, when several centres were shut and students were moved to its online platform, FIITJEE eSchool. The disruption had triggered complaints from parents and also drew scrutiny from investigating agencies. FIITJEE, however, has maintained that the disruption arose from extraordinary circumstances and said efforts were made to ensure academic continuity through digital classes.

In its latest note, the institute said the refunds are meant for students who were affected by the suspension of offline classes and had not received refunds in the first phase. It said the centralised mechanism is intended to ensure transparency, consistency and uniformity in processing claims.

Alongside the refund plan, FIITJEE has also outlined a broader restructuring of its offline business. The institute said it will now run centres in collaboration with entrepreneurs under what it calls the FIITJEE Universe framework. This includes FIITJEE Centres for coaching programmes, FIITJEE World Schools and Junior Colleges aligned with state boards, and FIITJEE Global Schools affiliated with the CBSE curriculum.

FIITJEE said online and digital programmes will continue to be run directly by the corporate office. The revised operating model, it said, is aimed at improving operational resilience and reducing the risk of a repeat of the issues that led to the 2025 disruption.

The institute also said the refund exercise is part of a wider effort to rebuild trust among students and parents as it seeks to restore stability in operations and service delivery.

